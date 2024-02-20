Man Utd ‘keen’ on Juventus star as Arsenal, Liverpool ‘contact’ agents over 2024 free transfer

Adrien Rabiot is attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Manchester United.

Adrien Rabiot is reportedly attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United, as he nears the end of his Juventus contract.

Rabiot has been linked with a move to England for an eternity but is yet to play in Our League.

The French international has been at Juventus since joining the Italian giants on a free transfer in 2019.

Since then, there has been lots of talk of Rabiot coming to the Premier League, with Manchester United linked more than any other club.

Read more: Adrien Rabiot one of six players perpetually linked with Premier League who will never come

The Red Devils reportedly came close to landing the Juventus midfielder in the summer of 2022 but were put off by his wage demands.

There were lots of rumours until Rabiot agreed a new one-year contract in June 2023, a few days before becoming a free agent.

Signing a deal until 2024 means we are going to be blessed with more Rabiot transfer rumours in the upcoming months. Yay. Lucky us.

Despite turning 29 in April and being expected to demand a massive salary as a free agent, several top clubs in England are being linked with the former Paris Saint-Germain player.

According to HITC, there is interest coming from five different English clubs, including United and Arsenal.

It is claimed that the Red Devils, Gunners, Newcastle United, Tottenham and Liverpool ‘are all keen on securing the services of Rabiot in the summer transfer window’.

Every club, except for United, have been in ‘contact’ with the 28-year-old’s representatives ‘in recent months’ and are eager to remain informed of his situation in Italy.

German giants Bayern Munich are also in the running, the report adds.

Juventus want to keep hold of Rabiot, though, and are ‘working hard to try to convince’ him to pen a new contract.

The Old Lady are also looking to extend the contracts of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, who have also been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Vlahovic’s form has been excellent this year, scoring seven goals in six Serie A appearances, including braces against Sassuolo and Lecce.

Arsenal tried to sign the Serbian international before he left Fiorentina for Juve in January 2022, and there has been talk of Mikel Arteta’s side reigniting their interest as they search for a new striker.

Read next: Romano on speed dial? Man Utd, Chelsea stars *definitely* among six of the transfer expert’s ‘sources’