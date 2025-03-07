Former Man Utd defender Gary Neville has revealed his score prediction as the Red Devils host title-chasing Arsenal at Old Trafford over the weekend.

The Gunners travel to the Red Devils on Sunday with Mikel Arteta’s men needing a win to keep their slim hopes of a Premier League title push alive.

Arsenal are 13 points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool, although the Gunners have a game in hand, and it would take a minor miracle for the Reds to slip up from here.

Man Utd are in poor form under Ruben Amorim with the Red Devils currently 14th in the Premier League and showing very little progress under their Portuguese head coach.

Arsenal have had a number of attacking injuries in recent months, finding scoring in their last two Premier League matches hard, and now Neville thinks Man Utd could get a positive result against the Gunners on Sunday.

Neville said on The Overlap’s It’s Called Soccer! show: “Manchester United are playing so poorly at the moment but they do sometimes lift their game against big opponents.

“I think that will be the case on Sunday. The crowd will be with them, I think it will be 1-1.”

Host of the YouTube show, Rebecca Lowe, disagreed, commenting: “I’m going 2-0 to Arsenal. Sorry Gary!

“I know Arsenal haven’t got any strikers but I just don’t see a way that Manchester United win that game.”

Despite their failure to score in their last two Premier League outings, Arsenal destroyed PSV Eindhoven 7-1 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.

Speaking after the match, Arteta said: “I really enjoyed the match – thank you to the players for the performance they put in on a big night for us against a really good side,’ he said.

“The way they went through in the last round against Juventus was really impressive so the manner that we’ve done it, the way that we’ve played, the goals that we scored; thank you because it was a special night.”

When asked how huge the win over PSV could be for the rest of Arsenal’s season, Arteta continued: “Well, it obviously gives us a lot of joy, confidence and belief.

“But this is football, it’s not what we did three days ago, or today, it’s about what we’re going to do tomorrow, or at Old Trafford, how we behave and able to win again, and that’s it.

“Enjoy tonight because it was a very impressive performance, an unbelievable score, so we deserve that, and now take that, and keep improving as a team.”