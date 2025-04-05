Man Utd, Arsenal ‘make official offers’ for lethal striker but he ‘wants’ transfer to another PL club

Man Utd and Arsenal have made ‘official offers’ for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen ahead of the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils having a poor season in the Premier League with Ruben Amorim’s side remaining 13th in the table after their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in midweek.

Performances and results have got worse since Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag in November and now their only hope of a trophy comes in the Europa League after exited the FA Cup earlier this year.

Man Utd have struggled to score goals in the Premier League this season with only five clubs scoring fewer than the Red Devils.

Hojlund – who signed from Atalanta for £72m in the summer of 2023 – has scored just three Premier League goals in 25 appearances for Man Utd this term, while Joshua Zirkzee has also scored three.

Both players have come in for criticism with Hojlund going on a run of 20 matches without scoring in all competitions before scoring against Leicester City in mid-March.

And now Man Utd are looking for a new striker with Napoli striker Osimhen – who is currently on loan Galatasaray – becoming one of their top targets.

Arsenal are also looking for a striker as they have been caught short with just Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus – who are both now injured – their main centre-forward options.

And now Turkish journalist Arda Ozkurt claims that Man Utd and Arsenal have submitted offers for Osimhen with three other clubs also credited with interest.

Ozkurt wrote on X: ‘Arsenal and Manchester United have made official offers for Victor Osimhen, while Barcelona, ​​Liverpool and PSG are keeping a close eye on the player’s situation. If Osimhen wants to stay, Galatasaray is ready to make sacrifices to get Osimhen’s transfer fee.’

But a report on Friday claimed that Osimhen ‘has set his sights on finally completing a move to Chelsea this summer’ after being close to joining the Blues in 2024.

Football Transfers added: