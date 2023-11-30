Man Utd tipped to sign Arsenal star as replacement for ‘accident waiting to happen’

Manchester United should attempt to replace Andre Onana with Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in January, according to talkSPORT pundit Alan Brazil.

Onana dropped a couple of clangers as Man Utd twice threw away a two-goal lead against Galatasaray to draw 3-3 on Wednesday night.

The Cameroon international has faced a lot of criticism for his performances in the Champions League this term, while his displays have been better in the Premier League.

And, after his latest poor performance against Galatasaray, Brazil and fellow pundit Gabby Agbonlahor debated the merits of attempting to replace him with Arsenal’s Ramsdale, who is currently benched for David Raya at the Emirates Stadium.

Discussing Onana on talkSPORT, Brazil began: “Onana is an accident waiting to happen – what about Ramsdale at Manchester United?”

Agbonlahor replied: “I don’t think so. I don’t think Arsenal would sell him, I feel Arteta will want him as back-up.”

Brazil questioned his viewpoint: “Why? I think if Ramsdale wants to go, he’ll get a move. He’s not playing!”

To which Agbonlahor added: “With what Man United paid for Onana, I can’t see them going out and buying another goalkeeper.”

Brazil continued: “But there’s a new owner coming in now, he’s putting in £1.3billion, he might say: ‘Right, I’m now in charge of transfers – he goes. We’re not going to win anything with him’.

“Which would be harsh on Onana because he’s a good shot stopper at times and he’s made some good saves.

“But you don’t become a multi-billionaire by luck, Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be ruthless and he might just say: ‘We’ve got to get rid of the deadwood now, I want us at the top again. This is not good enough just qualifying for the Champions League. We want to be the champions of England and favourites to win the Champions League.

“That’s the way he’s got to think if he’s putting that kind of money in.”

But former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor feels sorry for the Man Utd stopper, he said: “I feel sorry for Onana. There’s a clip of him throwing his gloves to the ground after the game. He’s angry with himself.

“But those two free-kicks… you can’t score those. They’re easy saves and he’s cost his team. If Onana doesn’t make those two mistakes, I think United go on to win 4-1.

“He’s so laid back on the ball that he can’t switch on, he’s late to dive for the free-kicks.”