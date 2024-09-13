Marcus Rashford, Gabriel Martinelli and Darwin Nunez need to step up after the international break.

With this season’s first international break *thankfully* over, this disappointing sextet of Big Six stars should be mindful of their need to step up…

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

When Martinelli’s on his game, there are few better wingers in the Premier League. Yet, sadly for Arsenal, he was a shadow of his best self for large parts of last season and he’s also struggled at the start of this campaign.

While the rapid growth of Bukayo Saka coincided with fellow ‘star boy’ Emile Smith Rowe being left in the shadows, Martinelli is another player whose flaws have been further exposed by the remarkable exploits of his teammate on the opposite flank.

The one-time electric winger’s alarming drop in confidence has been clear for all to see; club legend Ian Wright claimed his “desperation” to impress is seeing him make the wrong decision in vital moments.

Similarly to newbie Raheem Sterling, Leandro Trossard had been expected to be given a backup role at Arsenal following his move to the Emirates. This has largely been the case, but Martinelli’s struggles and the Belgium international’s impressive ability to consistently come in clutch when needed ensured he gradually usurped his out-of-form teammate in the pecking order.

Ahead of this season, we boldly claimed Arsenal should sell Martinelli in the summer. This felt somewhat harsh, but the Brazil international – like Smith Rowe – is at risk of being left behind if he does not get with the program soon.

READ: Ten Premier League players yet to get going this season after starring in 2023/2024



Mykhaylo Mudryk (Chelsea)

Mudryk’s call to snub Arsenal for Chelsea has to be the worst transfer decision involving a Premier League star, right?

The back-and-forth transfer saga involving the two Premier League giants was great fun for neutrals and the market activity since Chelsea’s successful hijack has paled in comparison on the entertainment scale.

The Blues went through a lot of trouble to land Mudryk, who – like many recent arrivals at Stamford Bridge – is yet to come close to living up to his price tag.

Arsenal signed Trossard as a cheaper alternative and he has been a significantly better addition than Mudryk, who has a measly seven goals and five assists in his 62 Chelsea appearances.

Mudryk’s stereotypically meh start to the campaign has seen him drop to the bench and be replaced by shock summer signing Pedro Neto in Enzo Maresca’s starting XI. If the Ukrainian doesn’t buck up his ideas sharpish, he’ll be shipped off long before his Chelsea contract expires in 2031.

PREMIER LEAGUE FEATURES ON F365…

👉 Mainoo second, Man Utd trio in top six: Top 20 U21 players to watch in the Premier League in 24/25

👉 The Ultimate Barclays XI of pure Barclaysmen includes Okocha, Everton strike partnership

👉 William Saliba among five Premier League frauds unveiled during international break

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Before this season, we called for Liverpool to build around Nunez and four more players post-Jurgen Klopp. But so far, Arne Slot hasn’t listened.

The £64m striker Nunez has split critics down the middle during his spell at Anfield as he’s appeared to have a pretty equal amount of lovers and haters. Personally, I can’t get enough of the bloke and the chaos he brings to the Premier League.

The Uruguay international is unique in that he’s a box-office talent and you never quite know what you will get from him. He has scored and assisted regularly, but his rawness has left him at risk of criticism and Slot does not appear to be his biggest fan.

Told he needs to fix a “major difference” if he’s to have a future at Anfield, Nunez has not started any of Liverpool’s opening three Premier League games as Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are firmly placed as Slot’s first-choice attackers.

With injuries likely to play a part, Nunez *should* get a run in the team at some point, but he’ll need to show more in these games than he’s done off the bench if Slot is going to warm to Liverpool’s wild thing.

Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

Grealish is among three England stars who have perhaps benefitted most from Gareth Southgate quitting post-Euro 2024 as he slotted in nicely as a No.10 during the international break.

However, injuries to key players boosted Grealish during this break and if he’s to keep his place in Lee Carsley’s starting XI, his game time and output for Man City will have to increase.

Grealish was one of eight Premier League stars we tipped to have a huge 2024/25 season after having a free summer. Other players have proven us right, but the Englishman is yet to truly sparkle for Man City this term.

In truth, it was slim pickings from Man City’s squad following their ominous start to the campaign, but Grealish was the obvious selection as he still has much to do if he’s to move past the disappointment of last season as when played second-fiddle to Jeremy Doku.

READ: Ten international break prophecies features Angel Gomes saving Man Utd and Cristiano Ronaldo



Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

The form showed by Rashford in Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge promised so much as the Dutchman’s arrival breathed new life into the floundering attacker, but he has dropped off massively since then.

Much like Martinelli, the Man Utd academy product’s confidence is shot and he is often far too reserved when he gets the opportunity to get supporters off their seats with a moment of magic.

His backfoot tendencies resulted in United supporters turning on Rashford during the demoralising 3-0 loss to Liverpool (16 Conclusions are still worth a read if you fancy) and it’s currently hard to see a road back to him excelling at Old Trafford.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing and he could easily look back regretfully at his decision to stay in 2022, but Ten Hag has shown him plenty of faith and it’s about time he started repaying his head coach, who is being hung out to dry by several Man Utd players as he faces the sack.

Destiny Udogie (Tottenham Hotspur)

An opening day draw against newly-promoted Leicester City, a 4-0 hammering of Everton and a narrow 2-1 loss to Newcastle United at St James’ Park resembles a very Spurs-esque start to the season.

Under Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham seem bound to be good fun again this season, but they will have to find some consistency if they are to gatecrash the top four places.

So far this season, right-back Pedro Porro has been one of the standouts, but he has been made to shine brighter by Udogie’s struggles.

Tottenham’s full-backs are not yet renowned for their great defensive work, but their threat in the attacking half should make up for this. Porro is holding up his end of the bargain, while Udogie has been alarmingly ineffective and swiftly dumped out of my Premier League fantasy team.