Romano reveals Man Utd and Arsenal target’s transfer preference as swap deal is mooted

Man Utd and Arsenal transfer target Joshua Zirkzee “would like to stay in Italy” amid interest from AC Milan, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The former Netherlands Under-21 international has contributed seven goals and two assists in 19 Serie A appearances this term for Bologna.

His form over the course of past six to 12 months has attracted interest from a number of clubs with both Arsenal and Man Utd both linked to the Dutchman.

Previous reports have claimed that Man Utd have asked Bologna about a January deal, while Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ‘admires’ the 22-year-old forward.

And now transfer expert Romano insists Bologna are interested in a potential swap deal with Milan involving Alexis Saelemakers going in the other direction.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “One of the key items on the agenda ahead of the summer is the centre-forward position. Milan know that Olivier Giroud is thinking about trying something new, and that he likes Major League Soccer.

“He would really like to go to the USA. It remains to be seen if there are teams that want to sign him, because right now, there are just talks.

“As a result, Milan want to sign a forward, and Zirkzee is on the list. It’s true that Lille’s Jonathan David is also on the list. He is a profile that the board at Milan likes, Milan know that sooner or later Bologna will bring up the topic of Saelemakers, because they want to sign him permanently.

“So the clubs will speak, and Milan will try to work out whether they can do a deal for Zirkzee including Saelemakers – money plus Saelemakers.

“There are a lot of clubs following Zirkzee and his development, clubs in England too, and it’s probably too soon to say with certainty what will happen. But in April or May we’ll see if they start talks with Bologna.

“One of the reasons Milan still see him as a possibility is that right now, Zirkzee would like to stay in Italy. Obviously this can change, depending on the offers that come in, but that’s his position right now.”

While Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk has brought an update on Bayern Munich’s interest in the Man Utd and Arsenal target, he also wrote on Caught Offside: “Bayern are having a look on the market and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is not currently in line to get a new contract. At the end, Joshua Zirkzee is not the No.1 option, at the moment, for this position. Bayern Munich has a buy-back option, about €20m.

“They will also get money if Zirkzee is sold – 50% of the transfer fee. Another player who went on loan was Arijon Ibrahimovic, currently playing for Serie A’s Frosinone. He could be sold this summer but the Bavarians will have a buy-back option of €11m.

“I heard Manchester United and Arsenal are also interested in Zirkzee. If one of those clubs would buy him, Bayern will get 50% of that transfer fee of course.”