A former teammate of Viktor Gyokeres has picked out the Sporting Lisbon star’s “preferred destination” amid interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.

Gyokeres – who was the 2024 top scorer in Europe – has enjoyed a remarkable rise since joining Sporting Lisbon from Coventry City for around £15m.

26-year-old Gyokeres has 33 goals in his 31 appearances this season and he’s expected to move to the Premier League in the summer.

Man Utd and Arsenal are among the clubs in the market for the forward and are understood to be interested in the Sweden international.

Gyokeres previously had an unsuccessful stint at Brighton and played alongside former Premier League striker Glenn Murray, who has opened up on his struggles for the Seagulls.

“Viktor, he was a young lad at the club and was he up to the level? Well, the manager didn’t think he was up to the level. We were in a squad where we were in survival mode, and you couldn’t really bring lads in to develop them,” Murray said.

“In all honesty, it was one of those situations where he made that hard decision to leave the Premier League and in hindsight, it was the right decision to leave.

“You could always see there was a player in there, but at that point in time he was playing off the left. He liked coming in off the left and shooting. He was never really an out-and-out nine. I’m not sure if that’s because Aaron Connolly was in the same age group as him and he was the one that was doing really well at that moment.

“I’m not sure if Viktor preferred it or he kind of got shunted out to the left. But you could see that there was a desire and a hunger and the capability for him to become a full-time professional player and make it in the game.”

Murray has also picked out Man Utd as his “likely preferred destination” amid his strong relationship with former Sporting boss Ruben Amorim.

“He’s smashed every question down so far, so he definitely deserves his chance in the Premier League, and I think with his confidence and ability he would be a success,” Murray added.

“Did I see it coming what has happened? Probably not. It just shows what belief in yourself, other people’s beliefs and confidence can do for you.

“I think the way he’s worked it and what he’s done, it’s pretty much the perfect blueprint for any young professional that might not be ripe to burst into the Premier League. Let’s face it, very, very few are at such a tender age.

“To have a few loans, to go out to Coventry, which was the right fit for him, and the team was built around him to score goals, and then the move to Sporting. When you go to a league like that, you’ve been backed. They paid a lot of money for you, you’re going to get your time, and you’re going to get your chance.

“He’s taken it with both hands and now the next step is one of the big leagues in Europe. Hopefully, that is the Premier League. Obviously, with his old manager being here, it’s quite likely that if he does decide to come here, Manchester United are going to be his preferred destination.”