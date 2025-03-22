Man Utd, Arsenal face transfer blow for ‘mini Salah’ as Newcastle are ‘willing to meet’ £50m release clause

Man Utd and Arsenal are facing a blow in their attempts to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford in summer as Newcastle are prepared to meet his release clause, according to reports.

The Red Devils and the Gunners are both looking to improve their attacking areas in the summer transfer window for different reasons as they look to reach their targets.

Man Utd are struggling for a lack of goals in general with only six Premier League sides have scored fewer goals than Ruben Amorim’s side this season.

Arsenal have lost many of their attacking players to injury this season, while none of their attacking players have stepped up with world-class numbers, like Mohamed Salah has for Liverpool.

And that has led both sides to look at Brentford forward Mbeumo, who generally plays right or centre forward, has contributed 15 goals and five assists in 29 Premier League matches for the Bees, who are 11th in the table.

But Man Utd and Arsenal’s attempts to sign Mbeumo could be scuppered as it looks like Newcastle could be prepared to be more pro-active about the transfer.

Caught Offside claim that Arsenal and Man Utd ‘are among the clubs eyeing up a potential summer transfer window swoop’ for the Cameroonian.

But the website outline that ‘the strongest interest may well be coming from Newcastle United, with sources telling CaughtOffside that they’d be willing to meet Brentford’s £50m asking price for the in-form Cameroon international.’

The report adds:

‘CaughtOffside understands that Newcastle’s interest in Mbeumo seems to be the most concrete at the moment, with Eddie Howe’s side determined to win the race for his signature. ‘The Magpies would be prepared to pay the £50m required to get the 25-year-old out of Brentford, so it remains to be seen if Arsenal or United will match that.’

After watching Brentford beat Newcastle 4-2 earlier in the season, talkSPORT hosts Jamie O’Hara and Jason Cundy urged Liverpool to sign “mini Salah” Mbeumo from the Bees.

Former Tottenham O’Hara said: “I’d much rather have Wissa and Mbeumo on my team. They’re unbelievable. If they’re outside of Europe come the end of the season Mbeumo and Wissa are going to be top property.”

Before fellow host Cundy replied: “Mbeumo, I think, when you look at what might happen at Liverpool with Salah… I’m looking at Mbeumo and what he’s capable of. He’s a little mini Salah, off that right hand side, his left foot.”