Fabrizio Romano has offered a transfer update on the future of Wolves striker Matheus Cunha after Vitor Pereira’s surprise comments.

Wolves fell to a 14th Premier League defeat of the season after losing 3-1 at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea but captain Cunha was berated in the aftermath of the game by Periera for his body language during the game.

“He’s a captain, he can be frustrated as he wants to win but everyone in the dressing room wants to win. I do not like his body language,” said the Wolves boss.

“I understand it now, I will not understand it next time.”

The Brazilian forward was one of his side’s better players, managing five shots in total, two tackles and one key pass but it was always going to be an uphill task against Enzo Maresca’s side.

Such comments from the manager have come at a sensitive time given the transfer rumours and interest in Cunha from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United – both of whom would love to acquire the services of the attacker who is enjoying a strong campaign.

Cunha has 10 goals and four assists this season in the league and has shown a wide variety of different qualities that include solo efforts, goals from distance and an overall all-round improvement despite featuring in a struggling side.

Transfer guru Romano offered an update on his current situation on X following the game, claiming that Cunha is ‘one to watch’ for the rest of the month as contract talks stall.

‘Cunha’s situation from now to end of January remains one to watch. New deal not formally signed yet as reported two days ago, clubs showing interest with Arsenal still keen and not only…

‘Vitor Pereira’s post-match words yesterday were also strong.’

MORE PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉Man Utd twin shadows join Sterling and Son on ‘lost it’ list of fallen greats

👉West Ham ‘failed bid’ for Premier League star leads to ‘enquiries’ for Bundesliga forward

👉Napoli ‘very close’ to hijacking Man Utd transfer as they look to ‘block’ January deal

Interest from Man Utd and Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s side could seek to bring in Cunha to help fill the void left by the injured Gabriel Jesus who has been ruled out for the season. Kai Havertz has toiled in the number nine role while Leandro Trossard as a false nine has been rarely utilised.

One report from Spain claims Arsenal want Cunha in January whose asking price is set at £60million, which is £7.5million less than the fee paid for Havertz.

They do face competition from Man United, however, who need to strengthen under Ruben Amorim to avoid another catastrophic season. Cunha is seen as a potential target but the competition may rule them out of a deal.

While he remains a target, the report states that they are eyeing a double swoop with Rayan Ait-Nouri as well but Wolves are hoping to hold onto the key duo until the end of the season to ensure their Premier League survival.