Former Arsenal star tipped to become new Man Utd manager: ‘He’s struggling a little bit’

Ex-Chelsea boss Ruud Gullit reckons former Arsenal and Man Utd striker Robin van Persie can “one day” be the new manager at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick is currently doing a fantastic job as Man Utd interim head coach with the former Red Devils midfielder winning all four of his first four matches in charge.

Man Utd have risen into fourth place as they look to consolidate a place in the top four and bring Champions League football back to Old Trafford next season.

However, Carrick’s future is up in the air with numerous managers linked to replacing him when the permanent role is discussed in the summer.

Van Persie, who scored 132 goals in 278 appearances for Arsenal, is current head coach of Feyenoord and Gullit thinks the former Netherlands international has developed into a “great manager” since his playing days.

The Dutchman also helped Man Utd to win the Premier League title in his first season at Old Trafford and Gullit reckons Van Persie could be a future Red Devils boss.

READ: Arne Slot and Michael Carrick among 10 PL managers lucky to be in job

Gullit told Gambling Insider: “It would be great if Robin van Persie became the manager of Manchester United in the future. I definitely hope that happens at some point!

“Robin is a great manager, but he’s struggling a little bit at Feyenoord at the moment. I feel like the expectations for him are very high because of the career he had, so he’s under the spotlight a lot more than other managers in the Eredivisie.

“He’s under fire over here in Holland at the moment, but I hope he’s given time to rectify it and prove how good he is.

“Look what happened with Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester United – they kept him, and look how good he ended up being!

“Down the line however, I think it would be great for Robin to manage at Old Trafford one day.”

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

* Big Midweek: Tottenham v Newcastle, Chelsea, Kobbie Mainoo, Sean Dyche

* Scholes would ‘love’ Man Utd to sign ‘p*ssed off’ Tottenham star – ‘He’s checked out’

* Man Utd risk-takers are the Premier League’s true entertainers

Former Man Utd right-back Gary Neville has revealed that the Red Devils will “wait until towards the end of the season” to make a decision on their next manager.

The Man Utd legend said on The Gary Neville Podcast: “I made my position clear a few weeks ago and what I’m not going to do is repeat it every week, but what I did, I actually spoke to the club, because ultimately the club get asked all the time from journalists and broadcasters, what’s the position of the club.

“It’s a very difficult situation, you’ve got a massive movement now with what’s happened towards giving Carrick the job, saying that really he should be considered. That’s only going to build the more that he wins and the more that he gets closer to Champions League football.

“I asked the club what is the official position of the football club in terms of what you’re saying publicly to everybody else. I have to say I thought their answer was pretty good. They said they’ve actually begun the process now, starting to look for another manager, which I thought right.

“That’s good to hear because you need to plan for everything. They’ve started the process of speaking to and looking at other managers, building all the sorts of data and analysing who should be the next manager of the football club.

“But what they’ve said is they’re not going to be bounced into – irrespective of wins or draws or losses on the pitch in this next couple of months – making an appointment. They’re going to wait until towards the end of the season.”