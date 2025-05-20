Manchester United will reportedly ‘accelerate to try to sign’ Arsenal-linked Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres after Wednesday’s Europa League final.

Gyokeres has been strongly linked with a transfer to Arsenal this summer, but could be tempted by a move to Man United, where his former Sporting boss, Ruben Amorim, is now in charge.

There were links to a move to Old Trafford in January, but the Red Devils were unable to afford the Swedish international, having made wing-back Patrick Dorgu their priority at the time.

Amorim’s side face Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final on Wednesday, with a place in next season’s Champions League and around £100million on the line.

That income would help United rebuild their squad to suit Amorim’s style of play, with defeat expected to hit them hard and possibly result in the exit of one or two young stars such as Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

United downed tools in the Premier League some time ago and currently sit 16th, so their season will essentially end on Wednesday night in Bilbao, with summer transfer business immediately taking centre stage.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, the Manchester giants have ‘a clear idea of the avenues to explore for each targeted position’ in the summer window and ‘have already completed the signing of’ Matheus Cunha. Reports suggest the Wolves forward will cost United £67million.

Another attacker is expected to join Amorim’s ranks and ‘the trail leading to Viktor Gyokeres remains very active’.

The report claims that United will ‘accelerate to try to sign the Swedish striker’ after Wednesday’s final, as Amorim ‘knows the player perfectly having coached him at Sporting’.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have previously been linked with Gyokeres, but the report says they ‘no longer seem to be in the race’. Luis Enrique apparently does not want to sign a new striker, ‘and even less so an expensive player’, it’s said.

Arsenal get a mention but barely, as L’Equipe refer to ‘the English press mentioning an offensive’ by Mikel Arteta’s side.

Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta is reportedly a huge fan of £60m-rated Gyokeres and has made him the club’s top summer target.

Despite apparent interest from United, the Londoners remain in pole position for the 26-year-old’s signature, and transfer journalist Graeme Bailey has discussed their interest this week.

Bailey says Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is an unrealistic target and that Gyokeres “is getting all the attention at the Emirates now”.

“In terms of Alexander Isak, I’m told that if he leaves Newcastle, Liverpool are leading the race for him — I think Arsenal have been fairly accepting of that for the last few months,” he said (quotes via Now Arsenal).

“Arsenal sources have told me this week that Viktor Gyokeres is getting all the attention at the Emirates now.

“Essentially if something comes up they will assess it, but the focus is on Gyokeres at the moment, Andrea Berta feels like he is the one — Arsenal aren’t going out there and saying it but it does feel like that.”

Bailey adds that RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is also someone Arsenal ‘have done a lot of work on’, though there is also interest from London rivals Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Liam Delap has been tipped to join Manchester United from Ipswich Town.

“I’m told that Benjamin Sesko’s people are having conversations with other clubs, which they are more than entitled to do,” Bailey continued.

“We know that Arsenal have done a lot of work on him, but keep an eye on Chelsea when it comes to Sesko.

“All the striker dominoes we’ve been talking about, we sort of know how it is mapping out now.

“I do believe that Gyokeres will end up at Arsenal, most likely and Liam Delap could go to Man Utd.

“Liverpool and Chelsea will be interesting, Chelsea are open to a project type striker like Sesko. But Liverpool want the finished product, a bit like Arsenal.”

