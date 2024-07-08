Arsenal and Manchester United are linked with Brian Brobbey.

According to reports, Manchester United and Arsenal are in the race to sign Ajax and Netherlands forward Brian Brobbey this summer.

The 2023/24 campaign was disastrous for Ajax, but Brobbey was one of their standout performers as he grabbed 18 goals and eight assists in the Eredivisie.

Brobbey has been heavily linked with a move to Man Utd in recent years as head coach Erik ten Hag considers a reunion with his former player.

But Arsenal are also looking at Brobbey as the two Premier League clubs attempt to strengthen in the attacking department.

They were heavily linked with RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko earlier this summer but he recently committed his future to the Bundesliga club by penning a new contract.

Brobbey is a potentially cheaper alternative to Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres. The Sun are reporting that Man Utd and Arsenal are ‘in a transfer battle’ for the Ajax star and ‘both are confident of landing him’.

The report also claims Brobbey ‘has his heart set’ on a move to the Premier League.

‘Man Utd and Arsenal are set for a £30million war over Brian Brobbey. ‘Red Devils’ boss Erik ten Hag knows the Ajax striker, 22, from his time at the Dutch club and is eyeing a summer move. ‘Gunners’ chief Mikel Arteta also feels Brobbey can provide an alternative option to injury-prone Gabriel Jesus in attack. ‘A host of Italian clubs are keen on the ex-RB Leipzig man, too. But it is understood the player has his heart set on a Premier League switch.’

This news has emerged as Man Utd closes in on signing Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee. who has also been linked with Arsenal this summer.

A report from Sky Sports on Sunday revealed Man Utd have a ‘broad agreement’ with Bologna for the £34m transfer.