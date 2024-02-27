Ferdinand slammed over ‘nonsense’ theory about Arteta to Man Utd: ‘That’s known as clickbait’

Jeff Stelling has called out Rio Ferdinand over his comments on Mikel Arteta.

Former Sky Sports News presenter Jeff Stelling has hit out at Rio Ferdinand for claiming Mikel Arteta would “100 per cent” swap Arsenal for Man Utd if given the chance.

Arteta has made the Gunners into Premier League title challengers over his five years at the club with Arsenal running Man City close last season.

And now they are well in the title race again this term with Arteta’s men two points behind leaders Liverpool with 12 matches left to play.

Man Utd, meanwhile, were knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage and had failed to find any consistency in the Premier League under Erik ten Hag until recently.

There have even been rumours that Sir Jim Ratcliffe could choose to replace Ten Hag at the end of the season if he doesn’t get into the top four.

When asked on his FIVE YouTube channel what Arteta would do if he was offered the Man Utd job, Ferdinand replied: “Arteta would leave Arsenal to join Man United, 100 per cent.

READ MORE: Premier League winners and losers: Liverpool join Manchester United in losers because we live for drama

“No one is saying it’s happening but if Man United in a wild dream said, ‘Do you know what, Erik ten Hag, thank you’ or Erik ten Hag has been poached by Bayern Munich, and he goes there, and then Man United say top of the list is Arteta.

“Arteta is going in and saying to the lads, ‘Listen guys, it’s been emotional but I’ve got to move, I’ve got to go’.”

But Ferdinand’s “nonsense” comments about Arteta going to Man Utd were called out by Stelling, who said on talkSPORT: “Rio Ferdinand said Mikel Arteta would ‘100 per cent’ go to Old Trafford and become Manchester United boss if he was offered.

“Now, Rio was speaking – surprise, surprise – on his YouTube channel.

“I think that’s known as clickbait, Rio. We’re not all as daft as we look, pal. Talk about nonsense! We’re gullible, but we’re not that gullible.”

Arsenal have won six Premier League matches in a row, scoring 25 goals in those matches, to regain their place in the title mix after a dodgy December.

The Gunners beat Newcastle 4-1 over the weekend and Magpies boss Eddie Howe insists Arteta’s side are capable of winning the title.

Howe commented after the match: “Off the back of the game I have to say they’re right in it, the title race. They’re definitely one of the best teams we’ve played this season.”