Everton star tells Man Utd players to hold ‘crisis meeting’ and claims two had ‘no confidence’ in Spurs loss

Former Man Utd star Ashley Young insists that Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford had “no confidence” in their 3-0 loss to Tottenham.

A month that started with a heavy Old Trafford loss to rivals Liverpool ended with another humbling by the same scoreline against top-four rivals Spurs.

Brennan Johnson gave the visitors an early lead during a one-sided first half that ended with Man Utd midfielder Fernandes being sent off for a challenge on Maddison.

Referee Chris Kavanagh showed a straight red card for serious foul play – a decision confirmed by VAR Peter Bankes – with Spurs adding further goals after the break through Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke.

Current Everton star Young insisted that Man Utd wingers Garnacho and Rashford were looking to “play the safe pass”, showing that they had “no confidence” against Tottenham.

Young said on Sky Sports: “I think it just showed today, where you’ve got the two wingers going one-v-one and instead of going to attack the space in behind, they’d rather go back and play the safe pass.

“That’s when you know you’ve got a winger with no confidence.

“As a winger previously as well, when you’re here, when you see a one-v-one, that’s when your eyes light up, that’s your time to shine.

“When players are not doing that, turning it down and wanting to go backwards, it’s not the way to be doing it.

“It’s one of those things. They are going to have to have a meeting between themselves and work out what is going wrong.”

With Man Utd sitting in 12th position in the early Premier League table, Young has called on the players to have a “crisis meeting” to sort out the current mess.

Young added: “You want to be on the front foot, you want to be attacking, you want to get the fans on side, you want to work hard.

“There’s none of that out there and that was just shown today that the players just look lost.

“We had a DNA at Manchester United where you’re on the front foot, you go and press teams, you squeeze teams, you get the ball back, you get corners, you get throw-ins… there was just none of it.

“It was like they went out today and they were just happy for Tottenham to have the ball and over the years that’s not been the Manchester United way.

“What is going to be the change? I do think there needs to be a crisis meeting.

“Those players in that dressing room need to have a look at themselves and have a meeting together without any staff there, just with the players, and work out where it’s going wrong, what’s happening and what they need to do.

“It’s getting back to basics because what is going on right now, the basics are not being done.”