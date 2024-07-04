New Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth is reportedly ‘plotting a brutal £200m transfer cull’ and has made a decision on Bruno Fernandes.

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his purchase of a 27.7% stake in the Premier League giants earlier this year.

As part of this deal, the INEOS chief has taken control of footballing matters at Old Trafford and has been focused on overhauling their recruitment team in recent months.

Chief executive Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox have been recruited, while Ashworth has been viewed as the final piece of the jigsaw.

The 53-year-old only joined Newcastle in 2022 but was placed on gardening leave by the Premier League after he made it clear that he wanted to join Man Utd.

The two Premier League clubs have been deep in discussions over a compensation package for months and an ‘agreement’ was finally reached earlier this week.

Ashworth is reportedly able to start work immediately and this gives Man Utd a huge boost ahead of what’s expected to be a busy summer transfer window.

A report from The Mirror claims Ashworth is ‘plotting a £200m transfer cull’ as he looks to raise funds for signings, with a new striker, centre-back and midfielder among their priorities.

Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Brandon Williams have already departed the club as free agents, but Ratcliffe, Ashworth and Co. are understood to be open to letting most of their current squad leave this summer.

United had been expected to build their team around Portugal international Bruno Fernandes, but he has been linked with Bundesliga giants as he attempts to seal an improved contract.

The report from The Mirror claims Man Utd would be willing to sell Fernandes – who has also been linked with Saudi Pro League clubs – this summer on one condition. They explain.