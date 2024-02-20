Man Utd ‘ready to look elsewhere’ as Ashworth deal becomes ‘tricky’; Romano names two alternatives

Man Utd will look elsewhere if they continue to struggle to strike a deal with Newcastle over sporting director Dan Ashworth, according to reports.

Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave as the Red Devils prepare to formalise their efforts to take him to Old Trafford ahead of the summer transfer window.

New Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has identified Ashworth as the man he wants to lead an overhaul of the club’s recruitment department and is now looking to strike a deal with Newcastle.

In a statement on Monday, Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales said: “We are naturally disappointed that Dan has chosen to leave, however our exciting journey doesn’t stop and the process to recruit a new sporting director will begin immediately.

“We thank Dan for his efforts at Newcastle United and we wish him and his family well for the future.”

It is understood that Newcastle will insist on a full compensation package of £20m when they eventually receive a formal approach from Man Utd.

READ MORE: Ten times clubs barely avoided recent disastrous managerial appointments, including Man Utd and Spurs

That is now making a deal complicated with the Daily Express (via Sky Sports) claiming that ‘they will not be held to ransom’ by Newcastle and are ‘ready to look elsewhere for a sporting director if their Premier League rivals play hardball’.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that a deal is now “tricky” for Man Utd but there is a possibility a deal for Ashworth could be “wrapped up this week”.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I think it’s a possibility that we see Dan Ashworth’s move from Newcastle to Manchester United wrapped up this week, but it’s not going to be easy as we expect Newcastle to be tough in negotiations. It is expected that if you want to sign an important director like Ashworth, it will be tricky.

“Still, there will be negotiations this week and Man United want to sign Ashworth now, so they can plan for this summer’s transfer window. They really want to make it happen, so I think INEOS will try as they see Ashworth as crucial for this project. Man United will try their best.

“Sam Jewell at Brighton is another name being linked with Man United, but also with Chelsea. It’s not decided yet, with Brighton still having conversations to try to keep him at the club – they want to understand what is the situation, and then to proceed, but they never panic about people leaving the club. Jason Wilcox at Southampton could also be one to watch, as United are considering different options, so let’s see what they decide to do.”

READ MORE: One Man Utd player sums up the madness and the magnificence