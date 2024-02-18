According to reports, Dan Ashworth is on track to become Manchester United’s new director of football and he is planning to ‘raid’ Chelsea.

Ashworth is regarded as one of the best directors in world football and he was previously lauded for the work he did with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 52-year-old left Brighton to join Newcastle United at the start of February but he could be on the move again in the coming months.

This is because it was claimed earlier this week that Newcastle are expected to ‘reach an agreement’ with Man Utd ‘next week’ over Ashworth’s move to Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority takeover of Man Utd was recently ratified and significant changes are already in the process of being made behind the scenes.

Former Man City chief Omar Berrada has been brought in as United’s new chief executive and it’s been widely reported that Ashworth has always been their top choice to become their new director.

On Sunday morning, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Man Utd will “push again next week to get a deal done” for Ashworth.

“Manchester United are working hard to bring directors in to be prepared for the summer transfer window. From what I’m hearing, Man United are prepared to push again next week to get a deal done and sort out compensation with Newcastle for Dan Ashworth,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Ashworth has said yes to Manchester United, he wants to work for the Red Devils, and from what I’m hearing he sees this as a perfect project for the present and future. Now it’s important to see how negotiations between the clubs will go, but for sure Man United will make one more big push for Ashworth next week.

“The links with Southampton director Jason Wilcox are also true – he is a candidate to work next to, and together with Ashworth. United are exploring options and Wilcox is one of them, but there are also other clubs interested and Southampton are pushing to keep him at the club.”

A report from The Sun now claims ‘Ashworth is set to raid Chelsea for his first Man Utd signing’ as he attempts to ‘form a new transfer team’.

This will come via a ‘move for chief analyst Kyle Macaulay’, who is said to be on Ashworth’s ‘wishlist’. The report adds.

‘The Scot went to Chelsea when the Blues appointed ex-Seagulls boss Graham Potter and is still at the club but United will come calling for him shortly. ‘Ashworth, who is being poached from Newcastle, wants an experienced head of recruitment and will also be looking at increasing his staff, with Macaulay a key appointment. ‘United have also set up a move for Ipswich technical director Sam Williams to join them and find emerging talent, as we first revealed.’

