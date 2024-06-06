Erik ten Hag is at risk of being sacked by Manchester United.

According to reports, Dan Ashworth’s ‘top’ managerial target is the ‘biggest threat’ to Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag.

The ex-Ajax head coach endured a torrid second season at Man Utd despite helping his side beat arch-rivals Manchester City at Wembley to win the FA Cup.

Man Utd to sack Ten Hag?

Man Utd produced numerous woeful performances as they finished eighth in the Premier League, while they exited the Champions League and Carabao Cup prematurely.

It has been suggested that United’s success in the FA Cup could be a saving grace for Ten Hag, but ex-Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is the current betting favourite to replace him.

An internal review is underway at United as they consider whether to part ways with Ten Hag. This presumably will be led by new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team.

Earlier this year, the INEOS chief completed his purchase of a 27.7% stake in the Premier League giants and has taken control of footballing matters at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe’s team of decision-makers includes chief executive Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox, with Newcastle United sporting director Ashworth viewed as the final piece of the jigsaw.

Ashworth has only been with Newcastle since 2022 but has made it clear that he wants to join Man Utd as he has a close relationship with Ratcliffe.

The 53-year-old has been placed on gardening leave by Newcastle as they negotiate a compensation package with Man Utd, but it has been suggested that the Red Devils are unlikely to have Ashworth on board until the end of this summer transfer window.

Despite this, a report from GiveMeSport claims Ashworth has England boss Gareth Southgate ‘at the top of his list should United wish to make a change this summer’.

However, it is suggested that Ratcliffe is ‘leaning towards a final decision’ with ‘Ten Hag heading on holiday feeling confident his future is secure’.

‘For now, Ten Hag is still United manager and, as the days tick by, the chances of him remaining so look strong. However, the Southgate factor now appears to be his biggest threat.’

