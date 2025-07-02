United have been told they should move a current player on

Manchester United have ‘asked intermediaries’ whether they can seal a £45m deal with Chelsea this summer as they ‘monitor the Blues’ outgoings’.

The Red Devils have signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m and are currently negotiating with Brentford over a move for Bryan Mbeumo having had two bids rejected for the Cameroon international, the latest of which is thought to have fallen just short of the Bees’ £65m demand.

They’re also making moves to sign a new central midfielder, with Inter Milan pair Davide Frattesi and Hakan Calhanoglu on their radar along with Paris Saint-Germain’s Fabian Ruiz to replace Christian Eriksen.

But any further moves to bolster Amorim’s squad will require player sales after United failed to qualify for Europe, and the club is struggling to offload big-name stars to fund a rebuild.

Marcus Rashford has been sent back to United from his Aston Villa loan having made it clear he wants to play Champions League football next season, ideally for Barcelona.

But the Catalans are on the verge of a deal for Nico Williams and are unlikely to find the money required for Rashford amid their own financial struggles.

There’s hope Bayern Munich may launch a bid for the England international, although the United bosses are thought to be coming to terms with the possibility of having to send Rashford out on loan again while subsidising his wages.

Jadon Sancho has attracted interest from Napoli and Fenerbahce having been sent back to United from Chelsea, but it’s now reportedly Juventus who are pushing to sign the winger, with the Old Lady said to be offering the Premier League side three players in swap talks.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed Dusan Vlahovic and Tim Weah have been mentioned as part of Sancho ‘swap’ negotiations, while former Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz was ‘brought up’ amid talks over a move for another United wantaway, Antony.

But there’s been very little talk of late of any progress on an exit for Alejandro Garnacho, who has been told to ‘find a new club’ by Amorim this summer.

Napoli were keen but they’ve gone quiet, as have Chelsea, who have been linked with the Argentinian since last summer, and United are clearly concerned.

After a report last week claimed United are ready to slash their asking price for the 21-year-old from £70m to £45m to force his transfer, GIVEMESPORT claim ‘intermediaries on behalf of United are checking in to see whether the Blues are still considering a move’ for Garnacho as ‘Old Trafford officials are aware of Chelsea’s spending spree’.

The Blues have signed Liam Delap and Joao Pedro for a combined £85m and have also reportedly agreed a £55m deal with Borussia Dortmund to add Jamie Gittens to their attacking ranks.

United are now thought to be ‘monitoring the Blues’ outgoings’ to see if they can ‘free up funds and space for a potential move for Garnacho later in the transfer window.

‘A move to Stamford Bridge is thought to “satisfy” Garnacho and Chelsea ‘are still open to another attacking arrival’, though ‘Mohammed Kudus is the one expected at the moment.