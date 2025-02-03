Man Utd ‘ask about’ £67m Serie A striker as Romano reveals Tel ‘phone calls’ and uncertainty

Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd have ‘asked’ about the availability of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic after a deal for Mathys Tel fell through, according to reports.

The Red Devils are keen to sign a new striker before the window shuts on transfer deadline day with Man Utd struggling to score goals in the Premier League.

Only four Premier League sides have scored fewer goals than 13th-placed Man Utd this season with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee scoring just five between them in the league.

And Amorim seemed to make a point to the Man Utd board on Sunday by starting Kobbie Mainoo in a false nine position with Hojlund and Zirkzee on the bench in their 2-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace.

A deal for Bayern Munich forward Tel was seemingly on the cards until it ‘collapsed’ last night and now The Guardian journalist Jamie Jackson insists it’s ‘very unlikely’ that a deal can be revived.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also explained this morning what the current state of play is over a potential Man Utd deal for Tel.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “My information is that at this time, Mathys Tel is still pushing for a loan move. Bayern, on their side, are still insisting for a permanent move, loan with obligation or permanent.

“Because they had 60 million euros guaranteed from Tottenham, and the player said no. So what happens now?

“All the clubs interested in Mathys Tel are still there calling and trying to understand what happens. Man United did that in the last 48 hours, Arsenal also informed.

“So several clubs are still calling, because the player would be open to a loan move on deadline day. Now, it depends on what the player and Bayern will decide. If Bayern will give the green light to Mathys Tel tell or not.

“But for sure, a super interesting situation for Mathys, because there is strong interest in a potential last-minute deal. And so let’s keep the story open.”

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘offer’ £50m for attacker after Mathys Tel transfer ‘completely collapses’

👉 Ruben Amorim selection ‘ridiculous’ with Man Utd loss ‘more on him than anything else’

👉 Man Utd ‘activate’ £12.5m emergency signing after Martinez suffers ‘serious’ injury



And now TBR Football claim that Man Utd and Arsenal ‘have asked about Dusan Vlahovic’s situation at Juventus over the weekend’ with his talks over a new deal reaching stalemate.

The report adds: ‘And TBR has been told by sources with knowledge of the situation that up to four Premier League clubs have made recent enquiries for the striker.’

Victor Osimhen is another striker linked to Man Utd and Rio Ferdinand reckons they should “get him on loan” before the transfer deadline.

Ferdinand replied to a fan on his YouTube channel: “I 100 per cent agree with you. I completely agree. A natural number nine. Victor Osimhen, I would have gone with Osimhen on loan. Get him on loan, man. If it’s possible I would have got him.”

The Man Utd legend added: “I’ve watched Hojlund closely the last two games… it just doesn’t add up,” he said. “I’d be going to get Osimhen now if we can do it from a financial standpoint. Get him on loan now!

“Guarantees you someone who can get on the end of things, scores goals, experienced, done it at the top level. I just feel like because Hojlund was £70m-odd we’re expecting the finished article. Unfortunately [he’s not]. He’s a young striker but normally a striker of that age comes in and learns off someone. He’s got nobody to learn off.”