Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

According to reports, Manchester United would sanction Marcus Rashford’s move to FC Barcelona, but they want a player in return.

Rashford‘s future is up in the air after he returned to form during his loan spell at Aston Villa.

The Man Utd forward had limited options in January due to his poor form and huge salary, but Villa took a punt on the England international after selling Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr.

This paid off as Rashford grabbed four goals and six assists in his 17 appearances for Aston Villa, who are among the clubs interested in signing him permanently this summer.

However, Rashford’s improved form and Aston Villa’s failure to qualify for the Champions League could impact their hopes of signing the Man Utd outcast this summer.

It has also been widely reported that he favours a move to Barcelona as the La Liga champions are his ‘dream’ destination.

Barcelona already have Lamine Yamal and Raphinha to choose from, but it has been widely reported that their priority is to sign a new winger as cover, with Rashford, Luis Diaz and Nico Williams among their targets.

In recent days, it’s emerged that they have stepped up their interest in Williams, but a new report in Spain claims this saga is far from over.

While Diaz’s proposed move to Barcelona is ‘ruled out’ due to Liverpool’s refusal to reduce their asking price, Williams’ switch is ‘complicated’ as they need him to ‘take a pay cut’ and push for Athletic Bilbao to accept a ‘split payment’ deal.

This means Rashford remains an option as his ‘exit is inevitable’ and he is the ‘most financially accessible’ option.

However, Man Utd have ‘asked’ for ‘something significant in return’, with centre-back Ronald Araujo ’emerging as an unexpected’ option.

The report claims Barcelona could be open to this deal, but doubts are surrounding Araujo’s interest in Man Utd.

The report explains: