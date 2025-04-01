Manchester United want to be kept informed on Rayan Cherki, who they'll face soon

Manchester United are reportedly among several Premier League clubs who have ‘asked to be kept informed’ on the situation of Rayan Cherki, who they’ll see up close in the Europa League.

United have struggled in front of goal this season. In the Premier League, only six sides have scored fewer goals than their tally of 37 so far.

Their struggles have not been as apparent in Europe. United reached the Europa League quarter-finals, scoring 16 goals in the group stage, and bagging five across the two legs of their first knockout game, against Real Sociedad.

Next up, they’ll face Lyon, where they’ll have a chance to watch one of their transfer targets up close. According to TBRFootball, United have ‘asked to be kept informed’ about the situation of Lyon attacker Cherki.

A number of other Premier League clubs, such as Liverpool and Tottenham, are said to be in the same position, but the Red Devils could be prompted to go all in for Cherki if he impresses up against them.

It is reported that Cherki has an agreement with Lyon which will allow him to leave for £25million. That seems a low price for an attacker who has been directly involved in 15 Ligue 1 goals so far this season.

It’s in the Europa League where he’s been most potent, though. In 10 games, playing either as a winger – most often on the right – or an attacking-midfielder, Cherki has two goals and eight assists to his name.

In the last two games – 3-1 and 4-0 wins against FCSB – Cherki chipped in with a total of four assists.

Coming into form ahead of the United game will be good for his side’s chances, and could give the attacker a good chance of securing a move, if he maintains performances.

With other big clubs watching him, eve if United weren’t to pull the trigger, a good game against them could pique the interest of others.

