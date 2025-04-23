Man Utd ‘ask’ for Real Betis star as they ‘propose swap deal’ for Antony in ‘discounted’ transfer

Man Utd are hoping to include a Real Betis player in any deal they strike for Antony in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Antony to leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window after making no Premier League starts under Erik ten Hag or Ruben Amorim this season.

Antony has struggled to make an impact in his two and a half seasons at Man Utd and the last few months on loan at Betis have seen him reinvigorated.

The Brazil international has five goals and two assists in 17 matches in all competitions with the Man Utd loanee contributing towards Real Betis’ push towards potential Champions League qualification.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side are now just one point off the Champions League places in La Liga and Antony has played a key role in their positive end to the season.

Real Betis are keen on bringing him back to the Estadio Benito Villamarin in the summer on a permanent transfer after turning around Antony’s career.

READ: Are you switching off? Is it the football, the money or the tired old way it is broadcast?

The Spanish side’s sporting director Manu Fajardo said recently: “Here, we work on devalued players, analysing data from players who have reached very high moments and peaks, but who for various reasons have significantly decreased their performances.

“In Antony’s case, he has performed since minute one at Betis.

“The player quickly integrated into the project and has demonstrated spectacular performances since his arrival.”

Real Betis star Isco added: “We hope that Antony will remain at the club, but in football, nothing can be taken for granted. We need to do crowdfunding to bring Antony in!”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 ‘Explosive’ star ‘loves’ Man Utd over Arsenal, Aston Villa as Red Devils ignore transfer ‘anomaly’

👉 Rashford could ‘very well end up back’ at Man Utd as ‘huge issue’ complicates Amorim stance

👉 Man Utd ‘reach basic agreement’ to sign £64m Arsenal, Chelsea transfer target

And now reports in Spain claim that Man Utd have ‘asked’ for one of Antony’s team-mates at Betis in order to do a permanent deal with the Spanish side.

Man Utd ‘proposes a swap deal’ that could see the need for Real Betis to fork out a huge fee with the Red Devils keen on bringing Jesus Rodriguez to Old Trafford.

The report adds: