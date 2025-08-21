Man Utd asked for evolving Chelsea star in Garnacho deal as signing chance revealed

Manchester United reportedly asked for an evolving Chelsea star in negotiations over the sale of Alejandro Garnacho to the London club.

United have attempted to shift some players off the books who are surplus to requirements this summer. They got Marcus Rashford out on loan, to Barcelona, but the likes of Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia are still at the club.

Should they sell each of those players, they should make a decent sum of money, to potentially but some new talent.

They have also been looking into a midfield signing since improving their attack, but the lack of available funds has hindered their pursuit of Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, while Crystal Palace don’t want to sell Adam Wharton.

But United have looked for a solution which solves both of their problems. They have been negotiating with Chelsea for some time over the potential sale of Garnacho.

The Red Devils want £50million, while their Premier League rivals don’t want to pay more than £30million.

But to potentially bring the price down and add a midfield star to their ranks, transfer insider Ben Jacobs has suggested that United asked for Andrey Santos.

He said on The United Stand: “What I can tell you is that when discussions have been ongoing for Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea, Andrey Santos has been spoken about.

“I don’t think it’s going to lead anywhere, because Chelsea don’t want to sell. That’s another player, though, that Manchester United appreciate. It’s nothing more than that at this stage.”

It is unsurprising that Chelsea don’t want to lose Santos. After going out on loan to Strasbourg last season, where he scored 10 Ligue 1 goals and assisted four more, he played four times in the Club World Cup for the Blues in the summer, assisting once, and came off the bench in this season’s Premier League opener.

Reports earlier in the summer suggested that West Ham had approached Chelsea over the potential £45million transfer of Santos, but were turned away as Enzo Maresca’s side see a lot of promise in the Brazilian midfielder.

That will leave United sweating that they’ll have to let Garnacho go to Stamford Bridge for a cut-price fee, as Ruben Amorim doesn’t want him, needs cash, and currently Chelsea are the only side who are in for him, but won’t budge.

A recent report has stated the Red Devils have given Tottenham the green light to make an approach for Garnacho, as drumming up some extra interest might mean the winger’s price rises and Chelsea don’t get an easy deal.

