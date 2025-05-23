Man Utd have reportedly set their asking price for Alejandro Garnacho after he was controversially left out of the Europa League final on Wednesday.

The Red Devils had the opportunity to end a miserable season on a high on Wednesday night but they allowed Tottenham to beat them in the Europa League final.

Despite having 16 shots to Spurs’ three, Man Utd lost to a single Brennan Johnson goal just before half-time as Ruben Amorim offered to leave without compensation in the aftermath.

Garnacho, who replaced Mason Mount on 71 minutes in the Bilbao final, was frustrated that Man Utd boss Amorim decided to leave him out of the starting XI against Tottenham.

Speaking to Argentine media after their defeat to Spurs, the Man Utd winger said: “Up until the final I played every round helping the team, and today I play 20 minutes, I don’t know.

“The final will influence [my decision] but the whole season, the situation of the club. I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens afterwards.”

While Garnacho’s brother, Roberto, took to Instagram to insist that the Man Utd star had been “thrown under the bus” by Amorim on Wednesday.

Roberto Garnacho wrote in his post: “Working as no-one else, helping every round, coming from two goals in the last two finals, just to be on the pitch for 19 mins and get thrown under the bus.”

Garnacho attracted interest from Chelsea and Napoli in the January transfer window and now the Daily Telegraph insists that uncertainty over his future has now “intensified” after Man Utd’s defeat to Tottenham.

The report adds that both Chelsea and Napoli ‘could renew their interest in the summer’ and that Man Utd ‘would likely accept an offer of around £60 million’ for the Argentina international.

When asked if he should have brought Garnacho on earlier against Tottenham, Amorim responded: “How many times have we had this conversation, and it was the opposite? Some players come in, like Mason Mount, against Bilbao and changed the game.

“So now it is easy to say. Who missed the big opportunity in the first half against Bilbao? Yeah [Garnacho]. Of course, now it is easy for us to talk about a lot of views.”

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan described Garnacho has a “little weakling” and a “little runt” after comments from the Man Utd winger and his brother.

Jordan told talkSPORT: “You embolden these little runts to think they’ve got a sense of entitlement to say these things.

“The agent is an irrelevance irrespective of whether he’s his brother or not. And United as they are have brought this upon themselves.

“We’ve seen this player before. Pack it in. It’s nonsense, you little weakling. Get on with bringing a performance every week.

“This is the club that you’ve created, United. Now, this is the club that you’ve got to get hold of. This is what your manager’s got to get hold of.

“Get hold of this dressing room, get hold of his group of players and start to get them to operate at a level that’s vaguely resembling what Manchester United once were before. This is the culture that you’ve allowed to generate and there you are. So you reap what you sow.”