Man Utd asking price for Rashford revealed as Amorim ‘wants to release three players’

Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Man Utd have named their price for Marcus Rashford as the Red Devils consider selling their academy graduate in January, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made a terrrible start to the new season with Man Utd currently 13th in the Premier League table after winning just five of their opening 15 matches.

Erik ten Hag lost his job after nine games this season but new head coach Ruben Amorim has struggled to find consistency too, with Man Utd drawing one, winning one and losing two of his first four Premier League matches in charge.

There are issues all over the pitch for the Red Devils but one problem that has been particularly prevalent this season is their lack of goals.

Rashford has scored four goals this term, while Man Utd summer signing Joshua Zirkzee has three and Rasmus Hojlund has two.

Only Southampton, Ipswich Town, Crystal Palace and Everton have scored fewer goals than Man Utd in the Premier League this season and there are rumours that Amorim will look to bring in a new striker in January.

However, lack of funds could see the Red Devils forced to sell in order to make room for another face and reports earlier this week claim Man Utd are willing to listen to offers for Rashford.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg said on Tuesday that Man Utd are ‘open to top offers’ for Rashford in January and that the forward is ‘definitely not unsellable’ under Amorim.

While a report in Spain on Wednesday insisted that Amorim ‘wants to release three players’ at Man Utd with Rashford one of the stars he’s ‘forced’ to ‘pack their bags’ at Old Trafford.

And now the Daily Mail has revealed that price that Man Utd are looking for to sell Rashford with the Red Devils prepared to ‘consider offers of £40m’ for the England international.

However, due to the nature of the market, Man Utd ‘accept there are unlikely to be any bidders for the England forward in the January transfer window’.

With the Red Devils ‘under pressure to sell players to comply with profit and sustainability rules’, Rashford could be sold for a fraction of his value from a couple of years ago.

The Daily Mail add: