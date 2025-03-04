Andre Onana could be replaced by Mike Maignan in the summer.

Man Utd are looking to replace goalkeeper Andre Onana in the summer with AC Milan’s Mike Maignan emerging as their top target, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been struggling in many aspects of their play this season with Man Utd currently 14th in the Premier League after 27 matches.

Ruben Amorim’s side also exited the FA Cup on Sunday on penalties to Premier League rivals Fulham, while their final hope of silverware comes in the Europa League.

Goalscoring has been one of the main concerns this season with only five Premier League sides scoring fewer goals than Man Utd this campaign.

Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have scored just five Premier League goals between them and there are rumours a new centre-forward will be a priority in the summer.

However, Onana has also struggled at times this season with the Cameroonian producing some fantastic saves but also a number of errors leading to goals.

Man Utd have conceded 39 goals in 27 Premier League matches and there have been reports that some staff are ‘concerned’ at Onana’s displays this season.

And now Italian website Milan Live claim that Man Utd are ‘ready to make a move’ for Milan goalkeeper Maignan after Onana ‘has never fully convinced since his arrival in Manchester’.

The Man Utd goalkeeper’s ‘farewell at the end of the championship at this moment seems more than a remote possibility’ and that ‘could translate into an assault on Maignan, who however must be convinced with an excellent economic offer and with a project less deficient than the one realised in recent years’.

On Maignan, it appears his ‘farewell’ from Milan in the summer is ‘now certain’ with the report adding:

‘With a contract expiring in 2026 and a renewal that is slow in coming, despite the parties having been discussing it for some time, it is clear that the French goalkeeper’s future will have to be decided in the summer. ‘And without a signature on the extension, his farewell seems a foregone conclusion, to say the least, to avoid losing a player of this weight on a free transfer after a few months.’

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker has criticised Onana’s “mentality” and wants to see a replacement brought in during the summer “in an ideal world”.

Parker told SpilXperten: “I can’t help but think about why the club let David de Gea go.

“It was a really disgraceful way they parted with him after he was named Player of the Year three times in a row, and right now, it looks even more ridiculous because his replacement is so useless.

“Another thing I really don’t like about Onana is his mentality. It doesn’t seem to bother him when Manchester United concedes a goal.

“You never see him standing there shouting or scolding his defense, like De Gea or Peter Schmeichel always did. For them, keeping a clean sheet was a matter of life and death. It meant everything to them.”

Parker added: “In an ideal world, Man United should buy a new goalkeeper to replace Onana. He’s just not good enough, and I don’t think he even looks like a goalkeeper at all.

“Right now, I think [Altay] Bayindir should get a chance, but in the long run, the club should go for Mads Hermansen, who has single-handedly kept Leicester somewhat afloat this season.

“I think he has it all. He’s a fantastic shot-stopper, he’s good with his feet, and he has a strong attitude. As a centre-back, I would be scared to have him behind me, but in a good way, because he has such a strong aura.

“The problem is probably that the goalkeeper position won’t be a priority for a new signing, as there are so many other issues in other positions that need strengthening.”