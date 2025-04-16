Aston Villa ‘plan to buy’ Rashford as Man Utd ‘accept’ his ‘time at the club could be over’

Aston Villa are looking to trigger their option for Man Utd loanee Marcus Rashford in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

After Rashford was frozen out by Ruben Amorim shortly after the Portuguese head coach joined the Red Devils.

Amorim hinted that he wasn’t happy at Rashford’s attitude and professionalism with the Man Utd forward playing for the final time in a win over Viktoria Plzen on December 12.

And Rashford left Man Utd towards the end of the January transfer window for Aston Villa on loan with a reported £40m permanent transfer option in the agreement.

Rashford has been in good form since moving to Villa Park and starred in their 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, which was not enough to keep them in the Champions League as they lost 5-4 on aggregate.

However, it did raise questions of whether Aston Villa will attempt to buy Rashford from Man Utd in the summer transfer window after his renaissance under Unai Emery.’

Emery said: “It is difficult to plan it now. He [Rashford] is feeling better and he played a fantastic match.

“We are very happy. If he is happy, we are happy. It depends on the circumstances for now and the next weeks.”

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Aston Villa ‘plans to buy’ Rashford from Man Utd in the summer with the England international ‘experiencing a footballing rebirth’.

The report adds:

‘Aston Villa’s sporting management believes the €40 million stipulated in the purchase option represents a suitable investment, considering Rashford’s current performance and his potential for appreciation. ‘Furthermore, the player himself feels comfortable with the project, away from the constant media spotlight at Old Trafford and with the full confidence of his manager. Everything indicates that the club will exercise the clause once the season concludes. ‘In Manchester, they’re already accepting that Rashford’s time at the club could be over. His departure, once considered surprising, is beginning to be seen as a success for all parties. ‘Meanwhile, at Villa Park, they’re already dreaming of continuing to count on one of the most in-form figures in the English league, whose adaptation to the dressing room has been impeccable from day one.’

On being knocked out on the Champions League at the quarter-final stage, Aston Villa boss Emery added: “It is now most important to get Europe again. The most important competition is the Champions League.

“The challenge we have for the last six matches is to try and get Europe and the Champions League.

“I am very proud of everything. Getting to this level is the next step forward and I want to try to win with Aston Villa.

“We played two legs, we competed well and it wasn’t even. Today we competed better and we were close to the result. I want to try to work for my next process at Aston Villa. The crowd was fantastic, they gave us energy. Even at 2-0. Still, a little bit more to do better to try to get it.”