Ollie Watkins, Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak could all be on the move this summer.

Aston Villa are ‘seriously considering stepping up their interest’ in a new striker and that could bring about a transfer domino to ease Liverpool’s path to Alexander Isak.

The Villans have so far made just one addition this summer, with teenage centre-back Yasin Özcan joining from Kasimpasa for £6m, as they feel the financial constraints of failing to qualify for the Champions League.

But CaughtOffside claim they are interested in RB Leipzig’s Lois Openda in a bid to strengthen their attack.

Openda has scored 41 goals in 89 appearances for the Bundesliga side having moved from Lens for £35m in the summer of 2023 and the report claims Leipzig would be open to offers of around €60m [£52m] for the Belgium international.

Villa’s ‘serious’ interest is said to be as a result of Manchester United’s interest in Ollie Watkins.

A new striker is a priority for Ruben Amorim, and although the club has opened ‘formal talks’ with Openda’s Leipzig teammate Benjamin Sesko, a report on Wednesday claimed the move for Sesko is being ‘driven’ by head of recruitment Christopher Vivell, with Amorim ‘preferring’ Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

The report added:

‘Sesko is one of two active options for Manchester United along with Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, though talkSPORT understands Ruben Amorim would prefer the latter. ‘Villa don’t wish to sell the England striker, but United may still persist with talks and even test that resolve with a bid. ‘They have not yet ruled out making a formal offer, albeit one below Villa’s £60m valuation. ‘There remains internal debate at United as to whether to opt for proven Premier League experience or a younger No.9 with a high ceiling such as Sesko.’

Should Amorim get his way and land Watkins, that opens the door for Newcastle to sign Sesko, who is their top target to replace Alexander Isak amid interest from Liverpool in the Sweden international.

Sesko is said to be leaning towards a move to Old Trafford over St James’ Park, but is also thought to be open to joining Newcastle.

And the Magpies signing Sesko would then ‘open doors’ that are at this stage firmly shut for Liverpool to sign Isak.

Newcastle’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) owners have told Isak to ‘report back to training’ next week ‘and play in either the Espanyol game or clash with Atletico Madrid’ as they are ‘angry at the prospect of waiting around for Liverpool to drum up the funds to sign their star man’.

That’s according to Chronicle Live, who claim ‘Isak knows the score’, with the Swede ‘expected to fulfil his duties as a Newcastle player as soon as this trip is done’.