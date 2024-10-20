Man Utd: ‘Astonishing’ Ten Hag sack ‘bill’ surfaces after Ratcliffe ‘schoolboy error’ creates ‘nightmare’

According to reports, Manchester United will have an ‘astonishing sack bill’ to pay if they decide to sack head coach Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman was fortunate to keep his job at the end of last season as Man Utd struggled en route to finishing eighth in the Premier League.

Man Utd finished the campaign strongly as they won the FA Cup and this saved Ten Hag‘s job. After the club were linked with several potential replacements, he extended his contract until 2026.

However, Ten Hag had very little credit in the bank and needed a strong start to this season to strengthen his position.

Unfortunately for Ten Hag, Man Utd have endured a difficult start to the season and he was under immense pressure before the international break.

The Red Devils only won two of their opening seven Premier League games, but they earned a much-needed victory on Saturday afternoon as they battled back from behind to beat Brentford 2-1.

This result eases the pressure on Ten Hag, but Man Utd have tough away games against Fenerbahce and West Ham next week.

READ: Van Nistelrooy arrives at half-time in 11th game as Man Utd finally find The Ten Hag Way again



Ten Hag remains a frontrunner to be the next Premier League manager sacked and he’ll be back on the brink if his side struggle against Fenerbahce and West Ham.

A report from Football Insider has revealed the ‘astonishing sack bill’ that will need to be paid if they sack Ten Hag as this operation will cost £17m.

‘The cost of sacking the 54-year-old could impact the club’s spending in future transfer windows as they navigate FFP rules and regulations. ‘It’s understood that the club are reluctant to sack Ten Hag due to the cost but if results continue to underwhelm, they may be forced to take action. ‘The club’s board held multiple meetings in London to discuss Ten Hag’s future and have decided to back the manager for the foreseeable future. ‘Still, their Premier League game against Brentford and Europa League tie against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are pivotal for the Dutchman.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Ten Hag hints at activating ‘buy-back clause’ to re-sign Liverpool target – ‘we have control’

👉 Souness slams INEOS ‘disgrace’ as Ratcliffe and co. ‘have embarrassed themselves’ with one decision

👉 Ten Hag sack? Two Man Utd ‘twists’ deemed ‘game-changing’ as INEOS target ‘three candidates’

Ex-Everton chairman Keith Wyness meanwhile says Man Utd have created a “nightmare” situation for themselves after co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s “schoolboy error” in allowing Ten Hag to expand his coaching staff.

Wyness said: “Don’t forget, it’s not just Ten Hag but his whole backroom staff. It’s a real Dutch contingent that he has hired.

“That’s the schoolboy error Jim Ratcliffe made. He allowed Ten Hag to put this big staff together even after the talk of him going at the end of last season.

“It’s a problem for Man United, how they negotiate that. It’ll be interesting. It’s another potential nightmare for them if things have to change this season.”