Man Utd ‘at the table’ for Bayern star as INEOS weigh up concrete offer with flop ‘expected to leave’

Man Utd are weighing up whether to make a ‘concrete offer’ to sign Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies in the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on new players in the summer transfer market with most of their attention focused on bringing in attacking reinforcements.

Only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than Man Utd last season and the Red Devils strengthened with the additions of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

Man Utd are likely to turn their attention to bringing in at least two midfielders in the summer with Casemiro announcing his imminent departure and Manuel Ugarte likely to be sold.

There could be room in the budget to improve elsewhere too and speculation in recent weeks has suggested Man Utd will look to sign a left-back to give competition to Luke Shaw.

Bayern Insider have revealed that Man Utd ‘are in the market to sign a new left-back in the summer window’ with Patrick Dorgu ‘viewed as a more advanced option’, while Tyrell Malacia is ‘expected to leave’.

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Sport Bild‘s Christian Falk added more detail to Man Utd being interested in Davies, he said: “It is TRUE: Manchester United are interested in Alphonso Davies. They were at the table when questions were being asked as to whether he would sign a new contract at Bayern Munich.

“They’re still monitoring this player, but he’s, of course, since signed a new contract at the Allianz Arena, so it will be difficult to get him at the moment.

“But there are also discussions going on at the club as to whether they need a new backup player, given all the injuries Davies keeps picking up. Before, they thought they didn’t need a player on the left-hand side because Hiroki Itō can play there as well.

“However, if there were an offer on the table (and don’t forget it cost Bayern a lot of money to extend Davies), there would be a discussion. But I can say right now that there has yet to be a concrete offer from Manchester United. If there’s an offer, perhaps Bayern will consider it, as the injuries keep coming.”

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It is not yet certain whether Davies would be playing under Michael Carrick or another manager next season – but former Chelsea defender Wayne Bridge reckons the ex-Red Devils midfielder has done enough to get the permanent job.

Bridge told 10bet: “I always say, why not? What are you going to do – go and get another manager when you don’t actually know how it’s going to go? There’s obviously still a little bit of the season left, but I think the impact he’s had since coming in has been positive.

“You look at the way they’ve been playing since he came in. I feel like he’s one of those really intelligent players who gives players confidence to pass and trust themselves, to play in between the lines.

“I always look at it like this – what are you going to do? Go and get a big name, then it goes wrong again and you’re paying loads of money to get rid of him. If he’s doing a good job, why look elsewhere?