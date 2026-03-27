Man Utd and Atletico have the chance to sign a top Barcelona forward

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid have reportedly been handed the chance to sign Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres this summer, as the Catalan giants continue to try and balance the books.

The Camp Nou outfit are continuing to navigate financial limitations that are impacting their transfer plans – a situation that could end up benefitting the likes of United and their LaLiga rivals Atletico ahead of the summer window.

Barcelona’s pursuit of Atletico striker Julian Alvarez is complicated by budget restrictions, while they are also considering another loan move for Red Devils winger Marcus Rashford, potentially delaying any permanent deal until 2027.

But as part of their restrictive transfer strategy, sources over at our good pals, TEAMtalk, have revealed that Barca are exploring possible player exchange opportunities involving both Man Utd and Atletico.

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The report states that both clubs have been ‘offered the chance to sign Torres‘, as Barcelona ‘explore creative solutions to ease their ongoing financial constraints’.

Torres in no stranger to Manchester, having spent two years with Manchester City before making his move to Barcelona back in 2022.

The 26-year-old Spain international has grown into an important figure at the Camp Nou, delivering an impressive return of 15 goals in all competitions this term.

Under Hansi Flick, he has often been deployed centrally, with the likes of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Rashford occupying the wide attacking roles.

Despite previous interest from Arsenal, Torres has historically resisted a return to the Premier League. However, the TT report adds that ‘his future is now less certain’.

Torres is currently under contract until 2027, but while ‘discussions have taken place over an extension’, it’s understood that ‘a new deal is not close’.

The report adds that ‘Torres has been offered to both clubs as part of those discussions with intermediaries doing their work on possible landing spots for the former Valencia man’.

In terms of United’s interest, they remain on the hunt for a versatile forward capable of operating across the front line, a box that Torres ticks. Indeed, it’s claimed that the Old Trafford hierarchy are ‘intrigued by the opportunity and hold a positive view of the player’.

It must be stressed, though, that any deal for Torres would be separate from negotiations involving Rashford, although it might help persuade United to agree another loan move for the England international.

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As for Arsenal’s interest, the report adds that the Gunners are ‘also keeping a close eye on developments’.

For Torres, though, a move to United or Atletico Madrid could offer him more consistent playing time, something that he is not always guaranteed in Catalonia, despite his impressive contributions suggesting otherwise.