Man Utd to ‘attack’ January window as Fabrizio Romano tips multiple signings

Manchester United plan to “attack” the January transfer window and multiple arrivals are possible, though only if two things happen, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd have stumbled out of the gate this term, winning just once in the Premier League, keeping no clean sheets, and exiting the League Cup at the earliest opportunity.

The most obvious way to turn a club’s fortunes around – aside from changing the manager – is through the transfer market.

The Red Devils overhauled their attack in 2025, then the midfield in 2026. In 2027, it’ll be the defence’s turn.

But per the latest from transfer guru Romano, the next raft of signings might not wait until the summer.

Reporting on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed Man Utd plan to “attack” the winter window if two things happen – the right players are available and the current poor results don’t improve.

Romano also dropped a hint on which position specifically INEOS will seek to address when naming a left-back in his update.

Man Utd have cash to splash – Fabrizio Romano

The journalist stated: “Many of you already asking me with Man United going this bad in the Premier League, is there a chance Man United attack the market in the January window?

“My answer is yes in the sense that if this will remain a situation in terms of results and if the right players appear available on the market.

“Manchester United had some money already in August to do more apart from the three midfielders they signed to do something more.

“The left back for example, not crazy money but still money to do something.

“Man United feeling was that the right profiles, the right players were not available on the market with few days, few weeks left to the end of the summer transfer window and this is why they decided not to proceed.

“Some of the players they wanted were not available. Giving you an example, Lewis Hall, the player they wanted from Newcastle was not available and then he signed a new deal.

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“So Man United believe if the right opportunities are still there in terms of players and if the form will remain poor, Man Utd will still be keen on signing players.

“Let’s see how many. This is too early to say, but United would study opportunities on the market in the January window.

“So keep an eye on that one because this obviously depends on these two factors.”

Man Utd could sign proven striker

Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have been informed the striker position is also one to watch in January.

An experienced and Premier League-proven frontman is desired to provide stiffer competition for Benjamin Sesko up top.

Matheus Cunha has flopped in the central striker’s role this season, while Sesko continues to struggle with a recurring shin problem and Joshua Zirkzee has never been favoured under any United manager.

Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta is a player of interest to United, though a new striker would likely only be signed if Zirkzee departs.