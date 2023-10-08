Man Utd ‘attack’ Real Madrid as they look to ‘burst market’ for ‘golden boy’ Sancho replacement

Manchester United will look to sign Takefusa Kubo in the January transfer market as a replacement for Jadon Sancho, according to reports.

The Red Devils had their worst start to a season since 1986 before their 2-1 victory over Brentford eased some of the pressure on Erik ten Hag.

As well as issues on the field, there have been a number of issues away from matchdays which have impacted Man Utd and their squad.

Man Utd winger Sancho has been the biggest headline in recent weeks with the England international left out of Ten Hag’s side to play Arsenal before the last international break.

The Man Utd boss insisted Sancho’s omission was due to the player’s poor performances in training but Sancho denied that on social media and insisted he was being used as a “scapegoat”.

Sancho has since deleted the post but there remains a standoff, with Ten Hag refusing to allow the Man Utd winger to resume training with the first team until he apologises.

There have been rumours that Sancho could now leave in the January transfer window with Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Juventus all linked to the England international.

That has led to speculation surrounding his potential replacement if he were to leave with Juventus’ Federico Chiesa, Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams and Wolves’ Pedro Neto among the names touted.

And now Spanish publication Nacional insist that Man Utd have decided to ‘attack’ Real Madrid for the signing of Florentino Perez’s ‘golden boy’.

Man Utd are hoping ‘to burst the market’ for Real Sociedad’s Kubo with the 22-year-old starting the new La Liga season with five goals in seven matches.

Real Madrid sold the Japan international to Sociedad in 2022 after a number of loan spells and the La Liga leaders apparently still own ’50 per cent of the rights of the player’ and ‘his preference if he wishes to return’ to the Bernabeu.

Kubo’s form has ‘aroused the interest of the greats of Europe’ with Man Utd ‘one of those’ ready to sign the winger and Ten Hag has his ‘eyes on’ the Sociedad star.

It is understood that Ten Hag ‘does not count on’ Sancho or Anthony Martial ‘under any circumstance’ with the former ‘even removed’ from the team.

