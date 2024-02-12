According to reports, Manchester United are stepping up their interest in Inter Milan attacker Lautaro Martinez after Erik ten Hag made a ‘request’.

One of Man Utd’s priorities during last summer’s transfer window was to sign one or two new strikers and they ended up capturing Rasmus Hojlund. The forward joined the Red Devils from Serie A outfit Atalanta for an initial fee of around £64m.

Hojlund has had his issues this season as Ten Hag has been made to rely on the young striker too much due to his lack of options in attacking areas.

He is currently one of the form players in the Premier League, though. He has five goals and two assists in his last five league matches.

Despite this, Ten Hag recently admitted that United’s financial fair play issues prevented them from signing a new striker in January.

I think it’s not a secret that I wanted a striker extra,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“Because with the injury of Martial we don’t really have back-up there, but it was not possible because we have to match the FFP rules.

“We have Omari, we have Amad Diallo, of course we have Rashford who can play there. I think for the rest, all the positions are occupied. But, yeah, we have to be a little bit creative if it’s up to the number nine position.”

The Red Devils are more likely to sign a new striker in the summer and according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, they are keen to sign Martinez.

The Argentina international has been in superb form this season as he has grabbed 22 goals and five assists in his 30 appearances across all competitions.

Fichajes claim Man Utd are an ‘unexpected’ candidate in the running to sign Martinez after Ten Hag ‘personally requested’ the signing.

It is said that United ‘would seek to put on the table an offer powerful enough to acquire the services of the attacker’.

Martinez is under contract until 2026 and Inter Milan are keen to tie him down to a new deal but Man Utd ‘will seek to reach an agreement’ over a transfer.

Man Utd are also likely to target a new centre-back in the summer and they are being linked with Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

According to Football Transfers, ‘Arsenal are interested in signing De Ligt, but Man Utd are currently in pole position to land the Dutchman’. The report adds.

‘Sources have told us that Man Utd’s interest in De Ligt is genuine, and the Red Devils have spoken to the Dutchman’s representatives on more than one occasion. Furthermore, Erik ten Hag’s side currently lead the race to sign him, FootballTransfers understands.

‘As for Arsenal, De Ligt has been discussed internally, but the Gunners have not initiated contact with either the player or Bayern Munich.

‘Man Utd are currently in pole position to sign De Ligt, who is likely to leave Bayern in the upcoming summer transfer window.

‘Ten Hag worked with the Netherlands international during his time at Ajax and would like to bring him to Old Trafford this summer, with Man Utd desperate to sign a new centre-back in 2024.’