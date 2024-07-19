Man Utd attempt ‘last-minute hijack’ of £50m Aston Villa transfer from Premier League rival

Man Utd have attempted a ‘last-minute hijack’ of Aston Villa’s move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, according to reports.

The Red Devils are keen to sign a new midfielder in the summer transfer window with Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte believed to be their top target.

There have been rumours that Man Utd have ‘agreed personal terms’ with the Uruguay international and that the Red Devils now just need to agree a fee with PSG before a deal can be finalised.

That would be their third summer signing after securing deals for Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and young French centre-back Leny Yoro from Lille.

But, in unexpected news, Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed that Man Utd tried to ‘hijack’ Aston Villa’s £50m deal for Everton midfielder Onana.

Tavolieri wrote on X: ‘Manchester United did a LAST MINUTE hijack for Amadou Onana ! #MUFC was matching Aston Villa Football Club’s offer with higher financial terms, but Onana had given his word to Unaï Emery and prioritised the sporting project.

‘Amadou Onana turning back from Holidays will fly to Birmingham in order to make his medical tests and complete his move with #AVFC on Sunday. Final detailed agreement on the verge of being found between #EvertonFC & #AVFC : £45M as a transfer fee and 5M£ as a bonus + 10% on the added value/profit.

‘As Revealed here on Saturday 13th July, it’s well and truly a 5 years contract. Deal scheduled to be announced by Villa on Monday. #mercato #DiablesRouges #EFC.’

It’s unclear whether Man Utd wanted Onana as well as Ugarte or as well as the Uruguayan but former striker Louis Saha reckons the PSG midfielder will be a good signing for the Red Devils.

Saha told Betfred: “I think he had a good first half of the season at Paris Saint-Germain, especially in Ligue 1. He’s always ahead and plays comfortable football because there are so many good players at PSG, so In Ligue 1 they always play comfortably and he can’t really be tested.

“It’s only in the Champions League where you get tested as a PSG player and I think that’s where they needed to see him improve. He had a lot of players alongside him such as Vitinha, who just exploded, and [Warren] Zaïre-Emery, so he found it difficult to impose himself in that midfield, but for Manchester United, he’s that type of player that we really need.

“He’s very strong and has confidence on the ball. He can go forward with the ball, which is something that Casemiro is less likely to do, and he can provide that quick pass when he recovers the ball, which is very important for the team in transitions.

“Manchester United didn’t do that last season, we were very slow when trying to create that transition. In his first season, Casemiro was providing that and I do believe that Ugarte can provide something similar. I was a big fan of João Palhinha, but he’s gone to Bayern Munich.

“These players are very crucial for teams competing for titles and Rodri is the best in the world in that position currently. He provides so much comfort, but he’s super aggressive when going forward.”