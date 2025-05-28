Manchester United have been warned against making the “crazy same mistake” with Kobbie Mainoo after they were wrong to sell another player last year.

Man Utd are in a difficult position following their 15th-place finish in the Premier League. Their loss in the Europa League final made this worse, as this defeat ensured they would not compete in Europe next season.

This limits United’s budget ahead of a vital summer transfer window, with signings required in most positions to make Ruben Amorim‘s squad more suited to his favoured 3-4-3 formation.

United have stooped to an embarrassing new low this season and most of Amorim’s squad are at risk of being offloaded this summer. This includes Mainoo, who has suffered a major fall from grace after a superb breakout season in 2023/24.

It remains to be seen whether the England international can find a place in Amorim’s formation and his pure profit sale would significantly boost United’s budget amid interest from Chelsea.

However, ex-Man Utd star Quinton Fortune has told his former club to avoid making the “same crazy mistake” with Mainoo.

“I pray to God that Kobbie Mainoo doesn’t leave, look what we saw with Scott McTominay, I’m still scratching my head over how that was allowed to happen,” Fortune told Boyle Sports.

“A homegrown player who had a history with the club, it’s the same with Mainoo, there are links but he can’t be let go, he is a wonderful player.

“When he came on the scene, I was really surprised by his maturity and the way he played. He is such a talented player but level-headed and down-to-earth. That’s what you want as a Manchester United player. I really hope they don’t let this one slip.

“They’ve let McTominay go, which I thought was absolutely crazy because he can play in several positions, he’s a die-hard United fan and came through the academy ranks to get to the first team.

“I hope the same mistake isn’t made with Mainoo, he has shown that he is an amazing player and young players do go through periods of poor form or injury but all that talent is there, we know what he is capable of.”

Regarding possible recruits, Liam Delap is their most likely target for the No.9 position, but ex-United midfielder Darren Gibson has argued that he is “not an upgrade” on Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee.

“Honestly? I do not think Liam Delap is an upgrade on Zirkzee or Hojlund,” Gibson told AceOdds.

“They’re both so young and they’ve come in at a difficult time. Normally young strikers would have a more experienced striker to learn from and bounce off them.

“If United had bought Harry Kane two summers ago I think Hojlund or Zirkzee would be different players learning from him. I don’t mean to take anything away from Delap but I don’t think he’s an upgrade.

“Rio [Ferdinand] spoke about the pressure at United recently and how players don’t realise how difficult it is. Right now Delap is at Ipswich and there’s not much pressure on him. He’s playing with freedom but it’s different at United.

“They need an established striker. Victor Osimhen would be my top target. He scores goals and he’s more experienced. He can teach the younger lads.”