Man Utd set to award ‘superb’ wonderkid with fresh contract after ‘impressing’ Ten Hag

Manchester United are set to hand Joe Hugill a new contract at Old Trafford after the younger has made a good impression under Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch boss hasn’t shied away from giving youngsters opportunities with the senior squad and Hugill could be their next star in the making.

Kobbie Mainoo is a prime example of a youngster who has taken his opportunity under Ten Hag and Hugill will now be looking to follow in his footsteps.

The young striker ranks among the top scorers in the Premier League 2 for 2023-24 with seven goals in just nine appearances for the U21s.

The 20-year-old has been in and around the senior squad under Ten Hag, although he is yet to be handed his first team debut.

Given the lack of forwards Ten Hag at his disposal right now, it might not be that long until we see more from the young forward.

According to Manchester Evening News, Hugill is ‘expected’ to sign a new contract after ‘impressing’ Ten Hag.

His current deal with the club is set to expire at the end of the season and this new deal should protect his long-term value.

The next stage of his development could be a loan move out to the EFL to continue his development. Hugill did spend a short spell on loan with Altrincham last season, although he only made seven appearances.

He seemingly made quite the impression during pre-season in the summer as the frontman garnered plenty of praise for his performance against Leeds United in a friendly.

Former Man Utd prospect Luke Chadwick, told MUTV in July: “He’s really old school. His movement is superb. I was really impressed.”

Offering the 20-year-old a new contract seems like a wise decision from Man Utd’s point of view as they will be hoping he can make an impact in the coming years.

