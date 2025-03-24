Manchester United are reportedly among the sides who watched in awe as 17-year-old Konstantinos Karetsas stunned Scotland during his first international start.

Karetsas has made a bright start to international football. He looked direct in Greece’s UEFA Nations League first leg against Scotland, in a 45-minute cameo – his debut – and stunned them in the second leg.

Karetsas bagged his first senior goal in the 42nd minute, with a wonderful strike into the top corner of the Scotland net. He helped his side tear their opponents apart, winning the game 3-0, and the tie 3-1 on aggregate.

He already has some big sides in awe, as TBRFootball reports Manchester United were among the sides who ‘flocked’ to Hampden Park as Karetsas made history as the youngest goalscorer in Greece’s history.

It’s believed the winger is attracting plenty of interest in England, as alongside United, Liverpool, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Brighton were all in attendance to watch him stun the Scots.

Liverpool will have taken an interest, with Karetsas playing directly up against their left-back Andy Robertson, who was taken off in the second half, when Greece were already 3-0 up.

After the first leg of the tie with Scotland, goalkeeper Craig Gordon said: “I haven’t seen many debuts like that from someone so young. It was an impressive first cap for him, but thankfully we managed to keep him out.

“We’ll see what Sunday brings and he might get more minutes at Hampden, but I’m sure we’ll have a plan to deal with that as well.”

That plan clearly did not work, so the Premier League sides will surely be keeping a closer eye on Karetsas to see if he continues his rich vein of form, unfazed by the big stage.

Of course, it’s a big step to the Premier League from his current level, playing for Genk, but having already impressed against some English top-flight players, Karetsas could continue to make tracks and show he’s capable of big things.

