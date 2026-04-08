Man Utd ‘back away’ from deal for PL star as Chelsea are warned over Palmer ‘noise’

Cole Palmer and Jarrad Branthwaite have been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Man Utd are not looking to pursue a deal to sign Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils have turned a corner under Michael Carrick in recent months with Man Utd moving up to third place in the Premier League table.

Man Utd fans are dreaming of Champions League football next season after interim boss Carrick’s brilliant start, winning seven, drawing two and losing one of his first ten matches in charge.

Champions League qualification would boost the Red Devils’ transfer budget in the summer as they look to sign at least two new midfielders, a left-back and a left-winger.

Man Utd have been linked heavily with Everton defender Branthwaite but former Red Devils chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected at Old Trafford – insists that INEOS have now “backed away” from a potential summer deal.

Brown told Football Insider: “I can’t see Branthwaite leaving Everton any time soon.

READ: England secure fifth Champions League spot with Arsenal victory

“There’s been talk about him for a long time, but I remember saying before after he picked up his first injury, he still has a lot to prove.

“He was building a strong reputation for himself, but he’s got to prove he can stay fit, get back to the level he was at before, and convince everybody he’s capable of going on.

“Particularly teams like Man United, who I’m told have backed away a bit from their interest because he’s hardly played so far this season.

“They’ve been watching him for a while, but they’re not going to make a move when he’s hardly played, because you don’t know how he’ll be when he’s back fit.

“His focus has to be on getting back into the Everton team for a sustained period and proving to everybody that he can still do a job.”

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Man Utd are less likely to sign a new centre-back after renewing Harry Maguire’s contract but Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer could fit into their summer transfer plans.

And journalist Luke Edwards has warned Chelsea about the “noise” of interest from Man Utd in Palmer as they deal with Enzo Fernandez’s future.

Edwards told the BBC: “Liam Rosenior has had a difficult spell, as he was always going to when going into that job with the unbalanced squad they have got in terms of too many young players and not enough experience.

“[The 7-0 over Port Vale] was a perfect result for him, it gives them an FA Cup semi-final to look forward to, which is positive and much-needed. I like what he’s done with Fernandez, but I think the wider issue here is that Chelsea may well have a problem this summer with some of their senior players wanting to leave.

“Cucurella has voiced his displeasure at some of the things that have happened there this season. Fernandez is fluttering his eyelashes at Madrid in the hope they come in for him.

“There’s constant noise, which I suspect will get louder, about Cole Palmer wanting out as well. This is the problem Chelsea and BlueCo have when they run it like a business. They’ve recruited all these players on long-term contracts, but it’s a short career.

“These players might not see that they’re going to win the big prizes at Chelsea, so they might want out. It’s going to be another intriguing summer because they do need to overhaul that squad, but they won’t want to lose their senior and most experienced players. But, that’s easily what could happen.”