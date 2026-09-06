Split image of Manchester United manager Michael Carrick and a shadow, with the Manchester United badge in between - copyright F365

Newcastle United have made it clear they want to keep Lewis Hall, as reports suggest the Manchester United target is set to sign a new contract extension.

Man Utd chased the left-back for much of the summer but in the end, Newcastle were able to keep hold of the sought-after 21-year-old.

While the Magpies have achieved a mini victory there, the Red Devils are likely to return for the former Chelsea player in January or next summer.

The England international has just under three years left on his Newcastle deal and with every window that passes, some of his suitors may grow in confidence that they can snap him up.

However, manager Matthias Jassle is determined to keep the English defender, but does concede that there will be interest in him when the winter window opens in January.

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He told reporters this week, “For sure he [Hall] will have interest [from other clubs] in the winter, like many other players. Every window there will be interest for our players. We definitely count on him, he’s a player of huge, huge potential.

“He’s delivering at a high level already but we all know there’s much more to come and we’re really excited that he is a part of the team, hopefully in the long term.”

Reports suggested that Man Utd were put off by Newcastle’s £75m price tag for Hall.

And if new reports are to be believed, that valuation is only likely to increase as the defender is allegedly set for a contract extension with the Toon.

NUFCBlog states that Hall is set to sign a new deal that will see his contract run until 2031.

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He is reportedly on wages of around £45,000 per week but the report claims he has reached an agreement over ‘significantly improved terms’.

NUFCBlog claim, “The improved terms are viewed as a reward for Hall’s performances over the past season and his growing importance within the first team.

“Manchester United have previously shown interest in Hall and are likely to revisit the possibility of a deal. However, the message coming out of Newcastle is clear.

“The club have no intention of entertaining offers for the fullback and see him as an important part of the side they are building.”

That may mean it is back to the drawing board for Man Utd in their hunt for a new left-back. They have to make do with 31-year-old Luke Shaw until January at the least but a long-term successor will seemingly have to be found elsewhere.

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