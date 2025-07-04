Man Utd ‘back in’ for Club World Cup star after sanctioning loan move for Amorim starter

Man Utd are ‘back in’ for Botafogo goalkeeper John in the summer transfer window after his performance at the Club World Cup, according to reports.

The Red Devils’ summer transfer business is well underway with INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe providing Ruben Amorim with the funds to improve his squad, although they are struggling to offload some of their excess players.

Matheus Cunha has already arrived from Wolves in a £62.5m deal, while Man Utd have had a couple of bids rejected for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

As well as the attack, there have been rumours linking Man Utd with new goalkeepers, including Aston Villa stopper Emiliano Martinez.

That is because of the poor form of Andre Onana last season with some fans hoping that he will be sold in the summer and replaced by a different goalkeeper.

And now Brazilian outlet UOL have claimed that Man Utd are ‘back in’ for Botafogo goalkeeper John after his fine performances at the Club World Cup.

READ: Transfer rumour power ranking: Man Utd to move for Watkins, Arsenal given Rodrygo boost

Man Utd ‘have once again shown interest in signing’ John after his impressive displays ‘have led the Red Devils to renew talks about the player’.

The report adds: ‘A representative from the English team was present at the match against Palmeiras, but the situation changed after the game against PSG, where John ended up as one of the standout players.’

The Red Devils are expected to try and offload Onana ‘to create a spot for a new goalkeeper’ with the Premier League side ‘monitoring the goalkeeper since the end of last season’.

There have been reports claiming that Man Utd are now ready to sanction a loan move for Onana with the Red Devils struggling to sell the Cameroon international.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 ‘Unconvincing’ £64m star ‘chooses’ Man Utd as Amorim looks to complete ‘luxury addition’

👉 Man Utd grey day, Chelsea title, ‘Lads, it’s Tottenham’ and other false football memories

👉 Rashford, Sancho, Garnacho transfer updates as Man Utd ‘offered’ Juventus players ‘in exchange’



Former Man Utd defender Wes Brown has already warned supporters that it isn’t as easy as “just selling” Onana as the Red Devils will want to recoup some money for him.

Brown said recently: “Yeah, I think you have to. Listen, he’s made some mistakes this season and you don’t want that from a goalkeeper. But at the same time, I feel sometimes the pressure has been immense. Maybe he’s not handled it the best way, but at the same time, he still comes back, the manager still puts him in.

“Plus, I don’t think he can just sell somebody like that anyway. These players cost a lot of money. Fans need to understand, it’s not like a video game where you press one button and the player is sold. There’s a lot of factors. And I get these questions. I mean, we all do. I have talks with my mates all the time and they’ll say ‘yeah, you should do this’. But it doesn’t work like that. I get what they’re saying, but it actually doesn’t work like that.

“So, yeah, he will be there next season and you can just hope he steps up and that’s all you can do. Because if he does, then all this talk goes out the window. It’s as simple as that. But you do have to give the lads some support, if they have had some bad games, you need to let them see that they’re still good enough, even after a bad game. Otherwise, it only gets worse.

“But you definitely also have to trust going forward that he’s going to give more, he’s going to get better and be more consistent, because he’s a great shot stopper at times. He’s let in some silly goals. I think everyone admits that, but I think you need to give him the chance.

“Next season as we go forward, obviously there’ll be new players there as well, and then it’s up to him. At times it’s been rough, but it’s the case for every player this season. At times, they’ve not been good enough. You can see it all over the pitch sometimes, and the standard needs to raise a little bit.”