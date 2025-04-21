Man Utd backed to appoint surprising manager to replace Amorim after Wolves defeat

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys reckons Man Utd should move on from Ruben Amorim and has named the manager who he thinks could take over.

The Red Devils have had a terrible season in the Premier League and it got worse on Sunday with Wolves beating Amorim’s men 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Pablo Sarabia’s wonderful free-kick gave the visitors all three points and inflicted the Red Devil’s 15th league defeat of the season with Man Utd remaining in 14th place in the table.

And beIN Sports presenter Keys has questioned whether you can now trust Amorim to spend huge sums of money in the summer transfer window after failing to get Man Utd moving in the right direction.

Keys asked: “The question is, would you trust him now, from what we’ve seen, to rebuild Manchester United with another £250m?”

Fellow pundit Andy Gray responded: “If you don’t, then who? That is the question.”

Keys said: “Do you want me to answer the question? Gareth Southgate.”

A shocked Gray asked: “On what grounds?”

Keys added: “On the grounds that he’s taken England to two European Championship finals.

“He understands a modern player and what’s required in order to make the modern player feel good about himself, his football team and the club he plays for.

“He’s a master of manipulation and motivation.”

Gray then added: “Sorry, is this the same Gareth Southgate I’ve heard you chat to me about all these years?

“Come on! Manipulator and motivator? Keysey – he won nothing!”

But Keys did not back down, he continued: “You cannot knock the fact he took England to two finals and was a whisker away from winning something. He is available, and he’s highly regarded as a coach.

“His club career was not littered with success but what I’m saying is that he’s grown as a coach, working with the finest talent available, into somebody who is a big club character.

“So why not? I believe he’s someone who understands the modern player as well or better than most. Speak to people who have worked with him and they will give him a glowing reference.”

Speaking after the defeat to Wolves, Amorim said: “We didn’t score our opportunities. That’s it. We need to score goals. This season is going to end like this so we need to take the positives and work on what we need to improve.

“We have to look at everything, our squad, what we have to do in the market. We will see.

“We talk every day about next season and with time we will get what we need to improve the team.”