Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Manchester United have been tipped to sell Bruno Fernandes to La Liga giants Real Madrid if they receive a £90m ‘offer’ this summer.

The 2024/25 campaign has been disastrous for the Red Devils, who suffered their 13th Premier League loss of the season against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night. This result leaves them ten points adrift of the top six.

A massive squad overhaul is required this summer with Man Utd miles away from challenging for the Premier League title, and most of their players are at risk of being offloaded.

Fernandes has carried United this season, as he has grabbed 16 goals and 16 assists in his 45 appearances across all competitions

The 30-year-old’s great form has reportedly caught the attention of Real Madrid, who are plotting a £90m offer ahead of this summer. It’s also been suggested that Man Utd have ‘identified five successors’.

Presenter Jeff Stelling and pundit Ally McCoist cannot see Fernandes committing to Man Utd if Real Madrid make a “£90m offer”.

“They’re talking £90 million (€107m) from Real Madrid, if Real Madrid genuinely came in with a £90m offer, Jim Ratcliffe is shaking his hand and saying, ‘Good luck son,'” Stelling said on talkSPORT.

McCoist agreed: “He’s away. And not only that, there’ll be a knock at the door from Fernandes himself, saying, ‘Excuse me, I’ve got a chance to go to Real Madrid here,’ so they are two massive factors, no doubt about it.

“If Real Madrid come in for him, what is he going to think?

“I think he deserves to be playing with better players at this moment in time.

“I think Manchester United are a massive club, but they’re just going through a tough time at this moment in time.”

Stelling concluded: “If it’s Manchester United struggling in the Premier League or Real Madrid, there is zero choice.”

Earlier this month, Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim addressed reports linking Fernandes with an exit.

“No. It’s not going to happen,” Amorim said.

“He’s 30, I think, but he’s still so young because he plays 55 games every season and between assists and goals he’s there for 30 at least.

“We are in control of the situation and I feel that he is really happy here, especially because he understands what we want to do and then I think he is one more supporter of Manchester United. He really feels it.

“Sometimes the frustration that you and everybody sees, and says, ‘It’s not a good thing for the captain’ – it’s a sign that he wants it so bad.

“This is the kind of player we want. He’s not going anywhere – because I already told him.”