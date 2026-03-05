Former Real Madrid and Spurs star Gareth Bale has recommended Carlo Ancelotti as an “amazing” potential appointment for Manchester United.

Bale worked with Ancelotti at Real Madrid and the current Brazil manager has been linked with a possible move to Man Utd in recent months.

Ancelotti has previously managed Chelsea and Everton in the Premier League and has been sporadically linked with Man Utd, who have reportedly yet to make a decision on whether to appoint Michael Carrick permanently.

Doubts have been raised about Carrick after his unbeaten start as interim boss ended against Newcastle on Wednesday, with Neville claiming in January that Ancelotti could replace him as an “outstanding candidate” because he can handle the media, has shown success with a group of superstar players, he understands the Premier League and knows the United way.

“You have got to be pretty special to tick all four of those boxes, and as such, the outstanding candidate for me would be Carlo Ancelotti, even if it would mean potentially delaying his arrival until late July if Brazil reached the World Cup final,” Neville told The Overlap.

“No one comes as close to fulfilling everything laid out above than he does.

“Ironically, the club met with Carlo shortly before his retirement in 2013, and we could have short-circuited this entire process and started with him at the beginning of the cycle.

“But by that stage, he was close to agreeing to joining Real Madrid for his first spell in charge, and so what might have been a perfect appointment never happened.”

It has since been reported that Ancelotti is likely to sign a contract extension with Brazil until 2030, but Neville has now asked Bale about the possibility of his former boss joining Man Utd.

“I think he would do great,” Bale said on the Stick To Football podcast.

“He’s not just the manager, he is a coach as well. (But) He can do the tactical stuff.

“When he was the head coach in his second spell (at Real Madrid), he did a lot more tactically then than we did the first time, but I think we had a better team the first time. Wherever Carlo goes, I think he would do an amazing job, just because he gets everyone on board.

“If you go into a big club, you’ve got good players, whether they’re performing at the time or not. Like Man United, they have been the last few weeks, but, prior to that, they hadn’t been performing, but they’ve got good players. He’ll get the best out of players and will just simplify things, which you see now with Michael Carrick.

“He’s simplifying a lot of things that the previous manager was doing, and you’re getting results. So that’s Carlo’s genius, getting the best out of the players and just making it simple.”

