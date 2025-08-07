According to reports, Manchester United believe personal terms “won’t be an issue” as they target Brighton star Carlos Baleba, who is to make a ‘bold move’.

So far this summer, Man Utd have completed three summer signings, investing around £130m to land Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Diego Leon.

In recent weeks, the Red Devils have been focused on landing a striker and have settled on Benjamin Sesko as their preferred target after missing out on Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres.

Reports on Wednesday revealed Sesko is edging closer to a move to Old Trafford after choosing Man Utd over Newcastle United, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that a ‘full agreement’ has been reached.

The Red Devils are hoping that the possible exits of Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Tyrell Malacia and Rasmus Hojlund can raise funds as they will remain in the market for further additions after landing Sesko.

It has been widely reported that their next priority is to sign a new defensive midfielder and it emerged on Wednesday that they are plotting an audacious move for Baleba.

Baleba is considered one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League and it would be a major coup if Man Utd landed him as possible moves to Liverpool and Manchester City have previously been mentioned.

Respected reporter David Ornstein revealed to The Athletic that the Red Devils have made ‘contact’ with Brighton over Baleba.

He added:

‘The 21-year-old, who has three years left on his Brighton contract, is emerging as one of the most highly-rated players in his position and Brighton do not intend to sanction a sale this summer. ‘But interest is building and United are among the many suitors, which has now been relayed through go-betweens.’

Fabrizio Romano provided a further update on this situation on Thursday morning, confirming Baleba’s stance and why a deal could be “very difficult”.

He said on X: “Carlos Baleba didn’t close doors to Man United after direct contact with his camp.

“Manchester United believe agreeing terms with Baleba terms won’t be an issue but club-to-club deal, considered very difficult.

“Brighton want to keep Baleba this summer & won’t make it easy.”

Twitter account Indykaila News has previously been renowned for being a parody account, but they now have a ‘team of five respected reporters’, have amassed over 540k followers on X and have recently been credited by Ornstein on Baleba.

They revealed an ‘exclusive’ on Baleba on Wednesday night, claiming ‘Brighton want £90m + £10m in add-ons for Baleba, while Man Utd are ‘looking at him with a valuation of around £70m total’.

Though the ‘main part’ of this update is that Baleba is said to be willing to make a ‘bold move’ to force a switch to Man Utd. They added: ‘Now, the main part: Baleba himself is reportedly planning to step in and ask Brighton to lower that asking price. It’s a bold move, but will they actually listen?

‘If he can convince them, it could change the whole saga for #MUFC.’