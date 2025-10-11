Top Man Utd target Baleba will ‘request to leave’ Brighton in January in bombshell transfer update

Carlos Baleba has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Top Man Utd target Carlos Baleba will ask to leave Premier League side Brighton in the January transfer window, according to the latest reports.

The Red Devils continue to struggle for consistency in the Premier League with Ruben Amorim’s side winning three, losing three and drawing one of their first seven league matches this term.

Amorim has managed to earn just 37 points from his first 34 Premier League matches and there are clear areas of his squad which still need addressing.

Man Utd spent around £200m on their attack over the summer transfer window with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko all arriving, while new goalkeeper Senne Lammens made his debut in their last match against Sunderland, which they won 2-0.

Midfield is still a big concern amongst fans, with Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro failing to convince, and they were heavily linked to Baleba in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd were initially put off by Brighton’s huge demands for the Cameroon international with rumours that they want around £115m for the defensive midfielder.

However, the Red Devils are still keeping tabs on him ahead of a potential move in the future with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisting Man Utd could sign a midfielder in January.

Romano said recently: “There’s a possibility of Man United going for a midfielder in January, but it depends on opportunities. Unless there is a big name it is likely to be a window of a loan deal or last minute chance on the market.”

And now an account on X, which was credited by The Athletic’s David Ornstein for initially breaking Man Utd’s initial interest in Baleba, has another update.

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. Carlos Baleba will request to leave Brighton in January. Baleba’s agent to meet @OfficialBHAFC in November.’

Sky Sports News‘ Rob Dorsett and Danyal Khan recently reported that a new midfielder will be Man Utd’s top target next summer.

They wrote on Sky Sports‘ live blog: ‘Manchester United will make signing a new midfielder a key target for next summer. The club are not expected to be busy in January, having made significant investment in the team in the previous window.

‘But the club are continuing work on the market looking ahead to next summer, which will likely be an important window for them given several players are out of contract as it stands, such as Harry Maguire and Casemiro.

‘There is a realistic prospect that Brazilian Casemiro will not see his contract renewed, freeing up space on the wage bill and therefore presenting United with an opportunity to strengthen in that area of the field.

‘United had looked at possible options in the middle last summer but had prioritised other positions, especially up front.

‘United have long been admirers of Brighton’s Carlos Baleba – but he is just one of a number of midfielders they continue to monitor.

‘Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson is another who has admirers at Old Trafford given his impressive performances have continued into this campaign.’

Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke recently insisted that Man Utd “would love the opportunity” to sign Baleba over the next couple of transfer windows.

O’Rourke said: “His price tag’s only going to go up because of how he’s performing for Brighton.

“He’s a top player, Baleba, but he’s under contract until 2028, so Brighton are in no rush to cash in on him and have no intention of selling him.

“They were never going to sell him in the summer transfer window, and Man United’s interest never got as far as offers or bids being made.

“Baleba is on United’s radar because they’re missing that type of player in midfield, and from what I know, if Brighton are to sell him, they’ll be looking for top dollar.

“There’s no guarantee his price tag will drop, and I expect it could even rise if he enjoys another stellar season for Brighton this year.

“Man United would love the opportunity to sign Baleba, but they’ll have to get past Brighton first, and they’ve shown that won’t be easy.”