Man Utd ‘ban’ MEN and ‘other outlets’ from Chelsea press conference over anti-Ten Hag stories

Manchester Evening News ‘and three other outlets’ have been ‘banned’ from attending Erik ten Hag’s pre-Chelsea press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Ten Hag is under increasing pressure amid Man Utd’s miserable start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Man Utd‘s recent form in the Premier League has been the only saving grace for the Dutchman but they were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle United on Saturday night.

Having already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup, they are at risk of being eliminated from the Champions League at the group stage and sit seventh in the Premier League.

Several outlets have noted that Man Utd players are becoming ‘disillusioned’ by Ten Hag and it feels it will only be a matter of time before the ex-Ajax head coach is dismissed.

Man Utd have vital games coming up against Bournemouth, Bayern Munich and Liverpool. They are back in action on Wednesday as they face Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag will have his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon but before he speaks to reporters, it’s been revealed that several outlets have been ‘banned’ from attending.

Manchester Evening News’s chief writer Samuel Luckhurst has revealed that they are ‘among the outlets that have been banned by Manchester United from today’s press conference over coverage of their worst start to a season since the club was last relegated’.

Luckhurst explains: ‘The MEN and three other outlets have been blocked from attending Erik ten Hag’s pre-match press conference for the Chelsea game on Tuesday afternoon.

‘Another newspaper was banned from attending a press conference last month after they wrote that Ten Hag was “on thin ice”.

‘A United spokesperson claims the ban has been imposed as the club was not approached for comment on a multiply-sourced story that Ten Hag is losing the confidence of some players over his tactics and signings. United insist they “regret” the ban.’

MAILBOX: Manchester United’s ‘lost’ 50 per cent can’t f*** off fast enough…

It is later noted that MEN were ‘notified of the ban by the communications director Andrew Ward’, who sits alongside Ten Hag for his press conferences.

The report claims: ‘A number of journalists have claimed Ward has stopped them from asking questions in press conferences over perceived negative coverage.’

In response to this revelation, a spokesperson for Man Utd (via Fabrizio Romano on X) has said: “[We have] taken action against several media organisations, not for publishing stories we don’t like, but for doing so without first contacting us to give us the opportunity to comment, challenge or contextualize”.