According to reports, Manchester United have been forced to hatch a new ‘plan’ as they look to replace current No.1 Andre Onana.

Heading into the 2024/25 campaign, Onana‘s position at Man Utd was pretty secure as he grew into his debut season at Old Trafford after replacing David De Gea.

However, Onana’s situation has drastically changed over the past year as his performances declined during the 24/25 season as he made several unforgivable mistakes.

This summer is vital for Man Utd as they need to build a squad equipped to thrive under Ruben Amorim in his 3-4-3 formation and their priority has been to strengthen in forward positions.

The Red Devils have already signed Matheus Cunha and he is expected to be joined by Bryan Mbuemo while they remain in the market for a new striker.

Reports in recent months have also indicated that they are looking for a goalkeeper, as Onana didn’t do nearly enough under Amorim to justify retaining his No.1 position heading into next season.

Man Utd have been linked with several potential targets and a report from Ben Jacobs for GiveMeSport claims two goalkeepers are on their radar amid an ‘open situation’.

Nice’s Marcin Bułka is ‘one name on United’s list’, while Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez is also ‘on their radar’, as they ‘determine whether to go for a number one’.

Jacobs also claims Man Utd have ‘entered talks’ for Bulka, but they cannot sign him during this summer’s transfer window.

The report notes that ‘United and Nice are still banned from doing summer business until September after the latter was placed in a blind trust, allowing both clubs to compete in the Europa League in 2024/25’ as they avoided a breach of UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules amid Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s involvement.

Therefore, ‘should a deal progress, United will attempt to agree on something for January 2026, or even wait until Bulka becomes a free agent next summer’.

Bulka’s current contract is due to expire in June 2026, with ‘the Red Devils and additional suitors sniffing an opportunity to pounce for a cut-price fee when the transfer window reopens on June 16’.

Regarding Onana and Martinez, the report adds: