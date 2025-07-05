Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

FC Barcelona have reportedly picked their next ‘three signings’ after missing out on Nico Williams as they eye Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.

Earlier this week, Barcelona were dealt a major blow as top target Nico Williams decided to snub a move to the Spanish giants and sign a long-term contract extension at Athletic Bilbao.

After winning La Liga in Hansi Flick’s debut season, Barcelona’s priority is to sign a winger as they are keen to have competition for Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona’s financial struggles prevented them from going all in for Williams, who seemed to get bored with waiting before deciding to commit to his boyhood club.

This leaves Barcelona scouring the market for an alternative and Rashford is an option after he returned to form for Aston Villa during the run-in.

READ: Transfers Fabrizio Romano manifested as favourite player finally gets his big move



Rashford announced his intention to leave Man Utd ahead of this year’s winter transfer window as he had a fallout with head coach Ruben Amorim and felt it was time for a fresh start.

Barcelona and other European giants refused to take a risk on Rashford in January amid his poor form and huge salary, but Aston Villa took a punt on the England international after selling Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr.

This worked a treat as Rashford grabbed four goals and six assists in his 17 appearances for Aston Villa and his improved form has increased his chances of securing a move to Barcelona.

However, his massive salary and Man Utd’s asking price are providing obstacles for Barcelona, who are said to have decided their next ‘three signings’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Eze to Arsenal and Watkins to Man Utd: Best of the rest reassigned to Premier League big boys

👉 Man Utd decide to ‘turn to’ £34.5m PL striker as ‘tick boxes’ signing ‘hinges’ on one ‘pivotal’ factor

👉 Five Man Utd stars ‘inform’ Red Devils of decision ‘to leave’ amid ‘delayed return date’ for one reason

This is according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, who claim that they want Rashford, Luis Diaz and Denzel Dumfries.

‘After seeing their star signing frustrated with Nico Williams ‘ renewal at Athletic Club , FC Barcelona has completely redesigned its roadmap. The Blaugrana have quickly defined a new trio of clear targets for this transfer window: Denzel Dumfries, Luis Díaz, and Marcus Rashford . ‘Each, in their respective roles, responds to specific needs within the system that Hansi Flick is looking to consolidate in his first season at the helm.’

However, a report from Spanish outlet Mundo Depotivo claims Rashford is Barcelona’s Plan B, while Diaz is their Plan A.

The outlet also claims Rashford’s potential move to Barcelona hinges on two key factors.

Mundo Deportivo say: ‘Of course, Barça is aware that if Manchester United doesn’t want Rashford, it’s because there are a number of situations that haven’t left him in the approval of their managers, so there’s also a certain degree of caution regarding him.

‘In other words, despite his enormous technical quality, they’re not going to go crazy trying to sign him. It will depend on how the Luis Díaz case develops and whether Rashford makes it easier to finalise his transfer.’